IHA Names Bluevua® a Finalist for 2026 Global Innovation Awards for Excellence in Product Design

"Each year, our gia award program spotlights retailers, supplier companies and student designers who are raising the bar in the home and housewares industry," said Derek Miller, IHA president and CEO. "We're pleased to recognize these innovative brands and offer another platform to elevate outstanding new products for the home."

The 60 finalists — five in each of 12 home and housewares categories — will be featured during The Inspired Home Show 2026, set for March 10-12, 2026 at Chicago's McCormick Place. A special gia display in the Grand Concourse Lobby of the McCormick Place North Building will showcase the finalists. The products will also be included in New Product Showcases, located in the Buyers Clubs in McCormick Place North and South.

"Bluevua is deeply honored to receive such recognition for our patented design. Our key design elements include a 5-stage filtration process, real-time Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) monitoring, and a 3:1 filtered-to-waste water ratio. Unlike other Reverse Osmosis (RO) water filtration systems on the market, our signature ROPOT systems feature high-borosilicate glass carafes and do not require installation, aiming to provide pure, contaminant-reducing water. Our ROPOT and ROPOT-Lite countertop RO systems filter contaminants including lead, fluoride, chlorine and microplastics. Our units utilize glass components to avoid plastic contact with filtered water," said Celina Gu, founder of Bluevua.

Bluevua leadership will attend IHA's 2025 gia Gala, An Evening of Excellence. Finalists will gather on Tuesday, March 10th at the Palmer House for an exciting evening honoring the best in product innovation and where the best in category (global honorees) will be announced.

About Bluevua:

Bluevua believes that clean, healthy water is a human right - not a luxury. Born from decades of expertise in Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology, Bluevua was built on a simple yet powerful idea: What if the most advanced filtration technology could be reimagined for everyday life, whether at home, or on the go? Because Bluevua isn't just about filtering water - it's about restoring trust, protecting consumer health, and making a lasting impact on the planet - for today, and for generations to come.

Bluevua designs systems that remove contaminants down to the molecular level - so water is as pure as science allows. And Bluevua does it with care - building systems that are self-cleaning, zero-install, and made with safe, visible materials like glass, so customers can see the purity in every drop. To learn more, visit www.Bluevua.com.

