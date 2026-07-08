BlueWave 2025 Impact Report Highlights Responsible Energy Development, Community Partnership, and Grid Resilience

Annual report showcases growth across solar and energy storage projects while advancing agrivoltaics, supporting local communities, and expanding access to affordable energy.

BOSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWave, a leading solar and energy storage developer, owner, and operator in the Northeast U.S., today shared its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting the company's progress in responsible energy leadership over the past year. The report reflects BlueWave's continued commitment to delivering clean energy projects that strengthen grid reliability, support farmers and landowners, and create long-term value for local communities.

In 2025, BlueWave advanced 14 projects into active construction and brought two projects into operation, expanding its portfolio of owned and operated solar and energy storage assets. The company also continued to grow a development pipeline designed to meet increasing energy demand while prioritizing responsible land use, community partnerships, and long-term project performance.

"At BlueWave, we believe energy development should create lasting value for everyone it touches, from electricity customers and local communities to farmers and landowners," said Sean Finnerty, Chief Executive Officer at BlueWave. "Our approach is rooted in responsible development, strong community partnerships, and long-term stewardship of the land. The progress highlighted in this year's report reflects our commitment to building energy projects that strengthen grid reliability, support working farms, and deliver meaningful benefits well beyond the megawatts we develop."

Project Development, Construction, and Operations

As the owner-operator, BlueWave remains engaged throughout the entire lifecycle of its projects, from development to long-term operations and decommissioning. In 2025, the company maintained 296 MWDC of solar and 307 MWDC of stand-alone storage projects in active development. Sixty percent of solar projects in development include battery storage and sixty-five percent are designed as dual-use projects. BlueWave also works with more than 100 farmers and landowners to advance projects that support both clean energy generation and productive land use.

During the year, BlueWave completed construction on two projects and advanced 14 projects into active construction, representing 62 MW of capacity across Maine, Massachusetts, and New York. The company also oversaw a portfolio of 10 operational projects that generated more than 50,000 MWh of electricity and helped avoid nearly 34,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Advancing Agrivoltaics and Responsible Land Stewardship

BlueWave continues to expand its leadership in agrivoltaics, with 13 agrivoltaic projects under construction and more than 35 dual-use projects in development in 2025. By working closely with farmers, landowners, and local stakeholders, the company develops projects that preserve working lands while supporting agricultural productivity, clean energy generation, and long-term economic value for local communities.

Industry Engagement and Partnerships

BlueWave continues to support policies, partnerships, and organizations that advance responsible clean energy deployment nationwide, including maintaining its leadership-level membership in the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) and collaborating with American Farmland Trust on initiatives that support agrivoltaics development and responsible land stewardship.

Community Impact

BlueWave's commitment to positive impact extends beyond its projects and into the communities where employees live and work.

In 2025, the company donated $30,000 to local and national organizations selected through its employee-driven charitable giving program. BlueWave employees also contributed more than 500 volunteer hours supporting over 40 organizations through activities including environmental cleanups, food bank assistance, community gardening, educational programs and support for local nonprofits.

These efforts reflect BlueWave's belief that meaningful impact is created not only through clean energy development, but also through active community involvement.

About BlueWave

Backed by more than 15 years of development experience, BlueWave develops, owns, and operates clean energy projects that support a reliable, resilient, and sustainable energy future. With a growing portfolio across the Northeast and beyond, BlueWave is committed to responsible development that creates long-term value for landowners, farmers, communities, and the grid.

To date, BlueWave has more than 100 MW of renewable energy projects in operation or under construction and has helped preserve more than 400 acres of land through dual-use development practices. BlueWave's work is recognized by industry partners, policymakers, and national media for advancing innovative and community-focused clean energy solutions.

To learn more about BlueWave, visit bluewave.energy.

About Axium Infrastructure Inc.

Axium Infrastructure (comprised of Axium Infrastructure Inc. and its affiliated entities) is an independent portfolio management firm dedicated to generating long-term investment returns through investing in core infrastructure assets. Axium Infrastructure had approximately C$13.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, as well as approximately C$2.0 billion in co-investments. With offices in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, New York, and London, the firm benefits from the capabilities of a group of specialists with decades of experience acquiring, developing, financing, operating, and managing infrastructure assets. Focus is placed on assets that are supported by robust market demand and under long-term contract with creditworthy counterparties. Since 2010, the firm has invested in a diversified portfolio of over 300 infrastructure assets. For further information, including information about other infrastructure assets the firm has invested in, please visit www.axiuminfra.com. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy securities of any entity.

SOURCE BlueWave