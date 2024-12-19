Bluey To Join Disney Experiences at its U.S. Theme Parks and Cruise Line Beginning in 2025

Earlier this week BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company with Ludo Studio announced the first-ever animated feature film for "Bluey," the beloved Emmy®-winning animated series that is 2024's No. 1 series on streaming

BURBANK, Calif. (Dec. 19, 2024) – Disney Experiences today announced that “Bluey,” the beloved Emmy®-winning animated series that has captured hearts worldwide, will join Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on land and Disney Cruise Line at sea! Beginning in January 2025, onboard Disney Cruise Line voyages originating from Australia and New Zealand, families can interact with Bluey and her sister, Bingo, like never before.

Beginning in January 2025, onboard Disney Cruise Line voyages originating from Australia and New Zealand, families can interact with Bluey and her sister, Bingo, like never before. From special meet-and-greets, to an interactive and clue-filled game that ends in a dance party featuring Bluey's signature moves, families in the region can embark on a magical holiday with their favorite blue heeler.

The producers of "Bluey," the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio, are working closely alongside BBC Studios and Disney on a number of special activations for fans to enjoy. Details about how guests can meet Bluey and her family at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will be shared in the months ahead.

The announcement comes as part of a major expansion of The Walt Disney Company's global relationship with BBC Studios for "Bluey." The new deal sees Disney acquiring the global theatrical rights for the film, which will be produced by Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios, and which will land in cinemas in 2027 under the Disney banner. Following the global theatrical release, it will stream on Disney+. The movie will also air on ABC iview and ABC Kids in Australia post-theatrical release.

Josh D'Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences said: "Bluey has become a household name for families around the world and we are thrilled to bring her story to life in new ways. We can't wait to watch our youngest guests and their families make memories with Bluey in our parks and on our cruises."

Ludo Studio, said: "'It's a lovely day to go boat riding' and we're incredibly excited that Bluey and Bingo will be sailing on Disney Cruises, bringing Bluey's magic to families on the high seas!"

Nicki Sheard, CEO, BBC Studios, Brands and Licensing, said: "The Heeler family's debut at Disney Theme Parks and Cruises really is the icing on the cake for what has been an exceptional year for Bluey. We are committed to creating the very best-in-class experiences for our fans and can't wait to open the doors to families next year."

Available in over 140 countries, "Bluey" is 2024's most-watched series globally on Disney+, and the year's No. 1 most-watched series on streaming to date through November among total viewers in the U.S., with more than 50.5 billion minutes watched (842 million hours). (*Source: Nielsen Media Research; Streaming Content Ratings 1/1/24-11/24/24). The show has also garnered numerous awards, including a 2024 Peabody Award and back-to-back Television Critics Association Awards in 2023 and 2024.

About Bluey

Bluey is a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

About Disney Experiences

Disney Experiences is one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences. By leveraging the power of The Walt Disney Company's iconic brands and franchises – including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, 20th Century Fox and National Geographic – we transport guests to immersive and innovative worlds across six resort destinations, 12 theme parks, 57 resort hotels and Disney Vacation Club properties, products, games, books, cruises and beyond, creating magical memories that last a lifetime.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenue of $91.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2024.

About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy®, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME's Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. Ludostudio.com.au

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios is the main commercial arm of BBC Commercial Ltd and generated revenues of £1.8 billion in the last year and profits of over £200 million for a third consecutive year. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, the business is built on two operating areas: the Content Studio, which produces, invests and distributes TV and audio globally and Media & Streaming, with BBC branded channels, services including UKTV, bbc.com and BritBox International and joint ventures in the UK and internationally. The business made more than 2,800 hours of award-winning British programmes last year for a wide range of UK and global broadcasters and platforms. Its content is internationally recognised across a broad range of genres and specialisms, and includes world-famous brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, the Planet series, Bluey and Doctor Who.

