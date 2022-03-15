Blume Global adds two logistics service providers, grows revenue in Asia

The logistics technology company recently secured $9 million in regional bookings

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, the leading provider of supply chain technology solutions that unite real-time visibility – from sourcing to last-mile delivery – with execution, has added two Asia-Pacific logistics service providers to its roster, securing $9 million total contract value in bookings and highlighting Blume's continued expansion into China, Japan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Blume has also begun working with a global services company to provide supply chain visibility and other solutions to its shipper customers in the region.

Blume empowers logistics service providers throughout the Asia-Pacific with unrivaled supply chain visibility solutions including end-to-end visibility for ocean, rail, trucking and air shipments; ocean and interline rail schedule intelligence for improved ETAs and logistics predictability; and trucking rates management. Blume's unique offerings also include:

IoT visibility for refrigerated containers: A large logistics service provider had been unable to accurately monitor the quality of cargo shipped in refrigerated containers for a large, international customer. Blume enabled IoT sensor visibilty and tracking, leading to better customer happiness and less waste. Blume is expanding this IoT offering to other refrigerated business in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

A large logistics service provider had been unable to accurately monitor the quality of cargo shipped in refrigerated containers for a large, international customer. Blume enabled IoT sensor visibilty and tracking, leading to better customer happiness and less waste. Blume is expanding this IoT offering to other refrigerated business in the food and pharmaceutical industries. First-and-last-mile visibility in China : Another logistics service provider was manually managing first- and last-mile truck orders for clients, which gave no transparency to operators and customers. After connecting the customer's network of trucking companies to a common platform with key measurements to monitor service level agreements, Blume also enabled the company to track, in real time, shipments in China for a large, global retailer. Standardized and improved trucker processes also reduced administrative costs.

The Blume Global team in the Asia-Pacific is now more than 400 strong and is on track to grow to 700 employees by the end of 2022 with a significant presence in Southeast and South Asia, Hong Kong and Japan.

"Reigning as the chosen solutions provider for two of the top operators in Asia fortifies Blume Global's market position and unrivaled value to companies doing business within the region – and even more so on a global scale," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "Continued global supply chain disruptions have brought much needed attention to the pitfalls in our current system stateside and across seas. With our recent acquisition of LiveSource, as well as our growing partnerships in the APAC region, we are working to increase the resiliency of the supply chain worldwide."

About Blume Global

Blume Global is the only technology provider of true end-to-end supply chain orchestration solutions, empowering manufacturers, shippers and other logistics companies with visibility and execution agility all the way from sourcing and manufacturing to final delivery, making their businesses truly resilient. Users can predict and react to constant manufacturing and logistics changes with control-tower precision, receiving real-time exceptions and mitigation options to prevent disruptions. Blume's direct connectivity to carriers, combined with real time sourcing, quality and supplier management and a 27-year history in the logistics industry, enables customers to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and track supply chain sustainability metrics, reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.

SOURCE Blume Global