Blume Global and Resilinc Partner to add risk management solution to end-to-end logistics orchestration platform

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform that unites end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution, has partnered with Resilinc, the world's leading supply chain risk-monitoring, mapping and resiliency solution, to provide Blume Global customers with best-in-class risk management solutions.

Both the Blume Global and Resillinc teams are attending the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/XPO in Orlando, Florida, this week to explain how their solutions work together to provide customers with added value. Visit Blume Global at Booth #331.

Ongoing disruptions in the supply chain have stressed the importance of end-to-end supply chain visibility, but shipment transparency is only one piece of the puzzle. Equipping customers with the ability to assess possible disruptions and mitigate them with minimal impact is key to true supply chain agility. With Resilinc's suite of supply chain resiliency solutions, Blume Orchestration is complemented with AI-powered event monitoring, supplier visibility, data and risk scoring, and predictive technology that predicts delivery delays, price movements and supply constraints.

"Visibility throughout the supply chain is simply not enough — it's also about anticipating problems proactively and assessing the alternatives to fulfill and complete a shipment," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "Blume Orchestration combines real-time visibility with logistics execution. Resilinc's leading-edge capabilities are the gold standard for supply chain resiliency, and we look forward to helping our customers leverage these critical capabilities to fortify their supply chain operations and protect their operations and financial metrics."

Bindiya Vakil, CEO of Resilinc, said: "We are excited to be partnering with Blume Global to make supply chain resiliency best practices accessible to more organizations with minimal effort and cost. Through our partnership with Blume Global, we will be able to make real-time event monitoring, supply chain mapping, supply risk data and analytics, and scenario planning capabilities available to Blume's clients and enable them to be more proactive about managing supply chain disruptions."

Blume Supply Chain Orchestration enables collaboration among buyers, suppliers and logistics providers, nurturing resilient and agile processes with tactical planning, execution and end-to-end supply chain visibility from manufacturing through in-transit logistics.

Blume Orchestration provides:

Strategic Supply Sourcing : Cultivate resiliency by sourcing the best supplier for your evolving supply chain.

: Cultivate resiliency by sourcing the best supplier for your evolving supply chain. Order Management: Enable more efficient procurement and delivery processes through standardized order and change-order processes among buyers, suppliers and logistics providers.

Enable more efficient procurement and delivery processes through standardized order and change-order processes among buyers, suppliers and logistics providers. Multimodal Booking: Optimize transportation spend through integrated contract management, shipment planning, document management and booking across all modes including seamless ocean booking.

Optimize transportation spend through integrated contract management, shipment planning, document management and booking across all modes including seamless ocean booking. End-to-End Visibility: Move beyond track and trace with accurate ocean, air and rail schedules; predictive lead times and ETAs; and on-time performance with logistics location health indicators.

Move beyond track and trace with accurate ocean, air and rail schedules; predictive lead times and ETAs; and on-time performance with logistics location health indicators. Control Tower: Create agile supply chains by taking advantage of (and empowering your customers to take advantage of) transportation opportunities and by resolving exceptions.

Resilinc helps transform the way that global organizations approach supply chain visibility and risk, driving them to shift from reactively addressing catastrophic supply chain events to putting preventative solutions in place through monitoring, mapping and planning. These solutions – driven by AI and machine learning – have enabled today's largest companies to substantially offset supply chain disruption and enable resiliency. Resilinc's capabilities and data offerings include:

Multi-Tier Mapping : More than 1 million supplier sites mapped, down to the part level, enabling customers to achieve sub-tier visibility quickly.

: More than 1 million supplier sites mapped, down to the part level, enabling customers to achieve sub-tier visibility quickly. AI-Based Monitoring : Monitor millions of news and social feeds, globally and across 100 languages for potentially disruptive events.

: Monitor millions of news and social feeds, globally and across 100 languages for potentially disruptive events. Patented Risk Scoring : Supplier resiliency scores based on years of research and supplier event monitoring.

: Supplier resiliency scores based on years of research and supplier event monitoring. Collaboration Center: Automatically confirm impact and collaborate directly with suppliers when disruptions occur.

Automatically confirm impact and collaborate directly with suppliers when disruptions occur. Commodity Market Intelligence: Access to pricing and supply constraint behavior for 30+ commodities.

About Blume Global

Blume Global is a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform that unites end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution. As the single source of truth for logistics data, Blume provides visibility throughout the value chain, from sourcing to delivery, allowing customers to use Blume solutions to navigate disruptions and create agile plans amid supply chain uncertainty. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 28 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

About Resilinc

Resilinc was founded with the purpose to strengthen global supply chains, making them resilient, ethical, transparent, and secure. We do this via our technology-driven solutions which create an ecosystem where organizations have unmatched visibility into their supply networks and can collaborate with their suppliers in a transparent environment.

Since our launch in 2010 Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency, worldwide. With 95% of the global supply chain mapped across the industries we serve, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early- warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers; our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at www.resilinc.com.

SOURCE Blume Global