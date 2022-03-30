Blume Global announces business alliance with TCS

TCS will leverage Blume Global's digital solutions to help customers drive transformation

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a leading provider of supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions empowered by the largest globally connected multi-modal logistics network, today announced its alliance with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization.

Bringing an end to unprecedented congestion in the global supply chain requires meaningful collaboration, and this alliance will allow both TCS and Blume Global to disseminate innovative supply chain technology solutions including orchestration, transportation management and supply chain visibility to the North American, European and Asian markets. Blume Global's suite of digital solutions available to TCS include:

- Blume Finance: Enables transparency and granular visibility for freight audit and pay with a smart contract repository, rating management and validation, machine learning-driven invoicing, cost accrual auditing and blockchain-enabled payment and settlement.

- Control Tower: Correlates data from multiple systems to identify exceptions, prioritize exceptions based on business impact and recommend options to resolve exceptions.

- Blume Logistics: Creates a robust network for logistics tendering, tracking, event capture, POD verification and settlement initiation uniting carriers—from ocean to rail to long haul—with first- and last-mile drayage for real-time event and cost tracking.

- Asset Optimization: Enables motor carriers, ocean carriers and IMCs to determine the best moves to optimize the availability of supply, while reducing fees and empty miles.

TCS will help its customers in the hi-tech, transportation, logistics and industrial manufacturing markets leverage Blume Global solutions to drive digital transformation. In turn, Blume Global will promote TCS' IT and business services and solutions to its customer base.

"We are excited to partner with TCS to tap into their wide breadth of knowledge of the industry," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "The last two years have brought the issues in our global supply chain to the surface, highlighting the pressing need for efficiency, and this partnership is part of solution by equipping providers with the proper tools needed to improve their operations."

As worldwide leaders in the IT space, TCS is dedicated to helping its customers achieve their business objectives leveraging strategic partnerships, like that with Blume Global, and will now have access to Blume's network of logistics providers and extensive data curated over the last 27 years.

"TCS and Blume Global share a passion for driving change and innovation through the power of technology. With our deep domain knowledge, technology expertise and Blume Global's digital solutions, we will help customers achieve superior business outcomes and drive transformation and growth," said Arun Prabhakar, VP & Global Head, HiTech & Professional Services Business Unit at TCS.

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable, and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL, and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 27 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 556,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index.

