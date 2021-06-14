Blume Global becomes the first carbon neutral supply chain technology provider

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global , a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions empowered by the largest globally connected multi-modal logistics network, is now carbon neutral.

To achieve carbon neutrality, Blume partnered with South Pole , a leading climate solutions provider and carbon project developer, to analyze Blume's carbon footprint and offset 1,805 tons of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Blume offset these emissions by investing in a rooftop solar power project in New Delhi and a forest protection project in Kariba, Zimbabwe.

The projects offset Blume's carbon footprint, but that's just the beginning. Blume and South Pole have developed a greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan that covers direct and indirect emissions from sources Blume owns or controls, as well as emissions related to company activities such as travel, commuting and waste disposal. The plan will be audited annually.

By becoming carbon neutral, Blume Global is not just leading by example. The company works to be part of the supply chain sustainability discussion at every logistics company, helping stakeholders make better, greener choices when considering freight transportation options and showing them how to use technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the supply chain.

To further reduce emissions, Blume customers turn to the domestic reload and street turn solutions, which reduce the number of empty miles in the supply chain by orchestrating container moves to minimize empty repositioning or by matching outbound and inbound transportation requirements. These solutions are reducing empty miles by 20-30 percent, eliminating significant carbon dioxide emissions.

"Removing carbon emissions from the supply chain requires orchestrating across multiple companies and departments, which is extremely challenging," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "We are working to empower the entire supply chain ecosystem — from the smallest dray carrier to the largest shippers — to eliminate waste and reduce fossil fuel consumption. By becoming carbon neutral ourselves, we're leading by example, showing supply chain stakeholders around the globe the importance of creating a greener, cleaner logistics industry."

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL, and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 26 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions , fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

South Pole , recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Social Enterprise, has been at the forefront of decarbonization since 2006. With its global Climate Solutions platform, South Pole develops and implements comprehensive strategies that turn climate action into long-term business opportunities for companies, governments and organizations around the world.

South Pole is also a leading project developer, and it has provided nearly 1,000 projects in over 50 countries with climate finance to reduce over a gigaton of CO2 emissions and to provide social benefits to less privileged communities that are particularly vulnerable to climate change.

