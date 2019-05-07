Blume Global Discusses How Advanced Technologies Impact the Supply Chain at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global , a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today announced it will exhibit and host multiple sessions at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference, May 13 - 16, 2019 as a Premier Plus sponsor. The event, which is taking place in Phoenix, Arizona, brings together the world's supply chain leaders to discuss the convergence of the physical and digital supply chains. Located at booth #213, Blume Global will demonstrate the company's latest solutions.

Blume Global sessions at the conference include:

Monday, May 13 – Thursday, May 16, 2019

What: Product demonstrations

When: Exhibit hours

Where: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, 5350 E Marriott Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Visit Blume Global at booth #213 at the Gartner exhibition hall, or at the Gartner Product Zone.

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

When: 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. MST

Where: Grand Sonoran F; JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Supply Chain Leaders Discuss the Pivotal Effects of Collaboration, Technology & Talent

In today's complex global supply chains, it is critical that the ecosystem is empowered to collaborate and communicate with precision, agility, and speed – to deliver exceptional value and service to the end-customer. But how do companies build agility into their organizations even as supply chains fundamentally transform? How do you build supply chain organizations with the right talent and skills? Hear from senior leaders across the ecosystem as they discuss ways to leverage data, the network effect, and advanced technologies, and the talent of the future, to power end to end collaborative global supply chain ecosystems.

Thursday, May 16, 2019

When: 9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. MST

Where: Pinnacle Peak 2; JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Achieving On-time Delivery While Leveraging 3rd Party Logistics Service Providers

This roundtable will discuss the challenges and potential solutions to ensuring suppliers using logistics service providers meet their customer delivery date commitments. We will discuss what needs to happen during supply chain transportation planning and execution given the quality and timeliness of data received from LSP's.

Blume Global provides a unique digital supply chain solution designed to solve the critical technology and business challenges of chief supply chain officers. The company's solutions are built on decades of network and data-driven connections to create real-time visibility, as well as offering logistics execution to help customers in retail, manufacturing, CPG, hi-tech and network partners—including carriers and service providers—translate visibility into real value for customers.

To schedule a demo or meeting with Blume Global at the conference, register here . To learn more about the sessions or to register for the conference, please visit here .

About Blume Global

From the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks across every move, every mode and every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial settlement, Blume Global leverages 25 years of data insights, its globally connected network, and advanced technologies to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com .

