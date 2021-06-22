Blume Global Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2021 Top Supply Chain Project

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, has selected Blume Global as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021.

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

Blume Global received the award for its work with an intermodal partner that needed to replace a 15-year-old transportation management system, which had become fragmented over time, with a digital operating platform rooted in AI and machine-learning processes. With the new system, the customer also experienced complete visibility to its motor carrier network.

Blume's digital operating platform allows the customer to manage pools of assets in its shipping facilities, streamlining operations and eliminating wasted miles. Added agility is also important, as the customer can now modify its transportation plan during the shipment lifecycle to confront logistics issues and take advantage of supply chain opportunities. Blume's digital operating platform gives customers the power of:

Automation: Plan, optimize and automate transportation management and execution across ALL modes of transport, routes and carriers. Capitalize on management by exception.

Plan, optimize and automate transportation management and execution across ALL modes of transport, routes and carriers. Capitalize on management by exception. Agility: Dynamically change the transportation plan and associated execution to take advantage of opportunities and address issues impacting delivery dates, cargo quality and cost.

Dynamically change the transportation plan and associated execution to take advantage of opportunities and address issues impacting delivery dates, cargo quality and cost. Aid: Enhance existing transportation management systems by providing an extensive network of adopted carriers, ensuring transportation capacity is always available.

"The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate," says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry's strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead."

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 27 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

