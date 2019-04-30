Blume Global to Discuss What is Driving the Intermodal Freight Industry, at IANA 2019

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global , a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today announced that group vice president of product strategy, Glenn Jones, will join representatives from across the intermodal freight industry for an engaging discussion of what issues are driving the freight industry at IANA's 2019 Intermodal Operations, Safety & Maintenance Business Meeting . The event will focus on tackling the intermodal industry's priority issues, and will take place in Lombard, Illinois April 30 – May 2, 2019.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 10:30am CT - 12:00pm CT, Glenn will participate in a panel discussing the challenges and opportunities that are driving the intermodal freight industry. Panelists will examine the operational issues and opportunities and what the road ahead might look like for them.

WHO: Glenn Jones, Group Vice President of Product Strategy, Blume Global



WHAT: 90-minute panel discussion

Session title: "What is Driving Intermodal?"



WHEN: Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.



WHERE: The Westin Lombard Yorktown Center

70 Yorktown Center

Lombard, IL 60148

To learn more about the session or to register for the conference, please visit here .

To learn more about Blume Assets, including M&R, please visit here.



About Blume Global

From the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks across every move, every mode and every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial settlement, Blume Global leverages 25 years of data insights, its globally connected network, and advanced technologies to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com .

