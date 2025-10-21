BLUON AND HOUSECALL PRO ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

The collaboration equips Housecall Pro users with HVAC's most powerful support toolkit to augment their technicians and combat the skilled labor shortage

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluon, Inc., an innovative software company that provides indispensable technical data and support via its proprietary database and AI platform to boost productivity for HVAC contractors and their service technicians, today announced a strategic partnership with Housecall Pro, a leading software platform designed to empower home service professionals. This collaboration integrates Bluon's cutting-edge database and technical support directly into the Housecall Pro platform, providing technicians easy access to Bluon's toolkit in their existing workflow.

The HVAC industry faces two compounding challenges: an overwhelming volume of fragmented and highly complex technical information and a rapidly shrinking pool of skilled technicians. Every day, technicians spend hours searching for information and resources they need to complete routine jobs effectively as the industry continues to grow more nuanced and intricate year after year. At the same time, experienced HVAC technicians are increasingly hard to find and recruit; new technicians are beginning to enter the market, but with virtually no skills.

Bluon has created a proprietary platform, providing HVAC technicians and related contractor staff with the brand-agnostic technical information and support they need through their one-of-a-kind database and homegrown A.I. technical support platform.

Covering over 200 Brands and over 20,000,000 unique equipment model numbers, Bluon's database provides model specifications, equipment age, estimated warranty information, original manuals and schematics, as well as a complete bill of materials including all parts with part specs and all known compatible replacements.

Combined with the insight from some of the most experienced technicians in the industry, this data produces a scalable solution to technical troubleshooting, complete with powerful A.I. tech support known as MasterMechanicTM. Bluon's AI platform is unlike any other, built on training data drawn from over 120,000 live tech support calls. These calls are then fielded and further quality-controlled by Bluon's best-in-class support technicians. The result is practical, yet detailed and nuanced answers for techs in the field to address any situation on any piece of HVAC equipment.

"This partnership with Housecall Pro amplifies our mission to empower HVAC professionals with information and support by directly embedding it into their existing workflow, within the FSM platform they already use to run their businesses," said Peter Capuciati, Bluon's Chairman and CEO. "Our partnership allows us to put Bluon's powerful data and A.I. directly in front of those contractors at the exact moment they need it, giving them a notable competitive advantage."

"Pros win on speed and accuracy, which is why it's so critical for technicians to have easy access to reliable data," said Roland Ligtenberg, Housecall Pro Co-founder & SVP, Innovation & Growth. "Embedding Bluon within Housecall Pro provides them with just that. Techs get specs, manuals, parts, and step-by-step guidance in seconds. Fewer callbacks. More first-time fixes. Higher margins. More jobs per day without adding headcount. Training stops burning cash. Every call earns. Our mission is to champion our Pros to success, and this partnership moves that forward."

About Bluon

Bluon delivers unmatched value to the $100 billion HVAC industry, equipping contractors and technicians with a robust database and AI-driven support. By reducing non-billable hours wasted across jobs, Bluon helps technicians focus on revenue-generating tasks. The platform simplifies the complexities of HVAC servicing for both field and office teams, addressing the industry's labor shortage while boosting profitability for contractors.

About Housecall Pro



Housecall Pro is a top-rated field service software platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals. With powerful tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, customer communication, automation, and AI team members, Housecall Pro helps businesses save time, grow revenue, and deliver standout service. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro supports Pros with innovative technology and a strong community. Learn more at housecallpro.com.

