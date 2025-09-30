Bluon and ServiceTitan announce strategic partnership

ServiceTitan's Field Pro gets a major upgrade with Bluon's equipment database and AI training data

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluon, Inc., an innovative software company that provides indispensable technical data and support to HVAC contractors and their service technicians, announces a strategic partnership with ServiceTitan to power its new Field Pro AI product.

With the launch of Field Pro, ServiceTitan delivers a robust AI platform that provides comprehensive support to technicians and field professionals. Field Pro merges earlier features of Sales Pro, now offering both technical and sales support to its users as part of a broader AI solution.

The new partnership seamlessly incorporates Bluon's industry-leading database and technical support directly into ServiceTitan's Field Pro AI platform. HVAC field technicians now have instant access to critical and time-saving troubleshooting and diagnostic information, helping contractors tackle two major industry challenges: an overwhelming volume of fragmented and highly complex technical information, combined with a rapidly shrinking skilled labor pool.

"We at Bluon are ecstatic about this partnership with ServiceTitan," said Peter Capuciati, chairman and CEO of Bluon. "Field Pro will give ServiceTitan users easy, integrated access to our immense database and training data via their simple to use AI platform which they call Atlas. While our data is exceptional and unique, it can only add value if technicians can find and use it while they're in their workflow. This solves both issues with Bluon's data being integrated directly into the industry's dominant field service platform, while enabling access to the data through a next generation, simple to use AI."

Each day, technicians spend hours of their limited time hunting for information and resources from an ever growing and increasingly fragmented industry that has produced tens of millions of unique pieces of equipment that becomes more nuanced and intricate year after year. This reality complicates routine and challenging jobs alike, and those complications are compounded by a shortage of skilled labor. With experienced technicians becoming more difficult to recruit and retain, contractors are actively seeking innovative ways to hire and train junior technicians more rapidly and effectively.

Field Pro's next generation AI platform, with the power of Bluon's data behind it, gives ServiceTitan's users a clear competitive advantage with a simple and elegant interface that enables rapid access to equipment and parts data for over 200 OEMs and over 25 million unique pieces of HVAC equipment, including model specifications, equipment age, original manuals, schematics, complete Bills of Materials, parts specifications, and all known compatible replacement parts for each original OEM part.

This powerful equipment data is then combined with Bluon's immense and proprietary troubleshooting training data consisting of over 50,000 specific HVAC problems and solution sets, tagged by model and system type, distilled from over 120,000 live technical support calls that were executed and curated by Bluon's best-in-class support team over five years.

"Bluon is the gold standard in providing HVAC technicians, and now plumbing technicians, with technical data and support," said Vincent Payen, SVP of Pro Products at Service Titan. "We are so excited to have this powerful and nuanced data now powering Field Pro to give our Pro users a clear competitive advantage in a market where skilled labor continues to be the biggest challenge to scaling one's business."

Bluon's unique and powerful training data enables Field Pro's AI able to provide practical, yet detailed and nuanced instructions, to virtually any situation in the field. By way of over 200 million relational connections, Bluon is capable of delivering the most accurate answers on any piece of HVAC equipment that field technicians may encounter in the market. These advanced features make it an in-demand data source for HVAC contractors, both in and outside of the ServiceTitan ecosystem.

For additional information about Bluon, visit www.bluon.com

For additional information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com.

About Bluon

Bluon provides indispensable technical data and support to the HVAC industry via its proprietary database, training data and AI platform to increase productivity and to provide a clear competitive advantage for its users and partners. Bluon's platform and integrations simplify the complexities that HVAC contractors and their employees face in addressing the industry's increasing labor shortage. Bluon achieves this by boosting productivity and profitability, empowering new technicians to become independent and effective without years of in-field training. Bluon also enables seasoned technicians to complete jobs much faster and without the typical frustrations that they experience in trying to sift through unreliable data and unlocatable information. Additionally, Bluon allows HVAC distributors to unlock new revenue opportunities by better translating and matching contractor demand into available supply in their counter and online via the largest equipment and parts cross-reference database ever assembled.

For more information about Bluon, visit https://www.bluon.com/.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company's cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com.

