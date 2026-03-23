Bluprynt and Kroll Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand On-Chain Risk Solutions

Kroll's global risk advisory, investigations and digital asset capabilities combined with Bluprynt's on-chain KYI technology delivers integrated expertise across the full asset lifecycle

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, and Bluprynt, a provider of on-chain credentialing and compliance infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership. The firms will enable financial services institutions and regulators to operationalize digital asset and tokenized markets compliance through the adoption of Know Your Issuer (KYI) technology and strengthened, globally coordinated asset-level risk evaluation frameworks.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to enabling market integrity and business resilience as institutions increasingly explore and adopt digital assets, tokenization and programmable settlement models. Together, Bluprynt and Kroll will assist clients to build stronger risk foundations by integrating verifiable issuer credentials into enterprise risk programs, while at the same time meeting heightened demand for transparency, third-party risk management and supervisory readiness.

Existing digital asset infrastructure verifies customers and transaction parties, but no dominant framework verifies issuer identity and governance at the token layer. KYI addresses this gap by embedding verified issuer identity, minting authority, governance parameters and lifecycle status updates directly into digital assets. This capability is set to further accelerate the adoption, growth and credibility of the fast-evolving digital assets sector.

"Digital assets are at a turning point. As pressure builds in traditional markets and assets, tokenization is emerging as a route to new capital, including retail participation. Meanwhile, a previously deregulated ecosystem is moving toward greater oversight, as TradFi and DeFi converge and technology accelerates automated risk decisions. As the sector matures, it is also becoming more complex, bringing heightened challenges across valuation, fraud, investigations and restructuring," says Brent R. Tomlinson, President, Risk Advisory at Kroll.

"By combining Kroll's investigatory capabilities and deep crypto expertise with Bluprynt's KYI and regulatory solutions, we can help clients verify and evaluate critical information and bring greater trust to digital asset activity. We see growing demand for risk programs that can demonstrate control with clear, verifiable evidence, something this partnership is designed to operationalize at scale and underpins our commitment to invest heavily in the sector."

"On-chain finance is becoming programmable, but trust infrastructure must evolve alongside it," says Christopher J. Brummer, CEO of Bluprynt. "The next generation of financial challenges will require on-chain credentials that are verifiable, portable and usable by both institutions and regulators. KYI transforms issuer verification into a machine-readable risk signal embedded directly in digital assets. Partnering with Kroll ensures those signals are supported by rigorous risk evaluation and aligned with global supervisory expectations."

Through the partnership, Kroll will support the global deployment of Bluprynt's KYI solution by enabling institutions and market participants to evaluate issuer representations and validate key KYI information, operationalize KYI outputs within broader risk and compliance programs, as well as generate audit-ready and examination-ready compliance evidence.

In addition, the firms will collaborate on the development of risk frameworks and evaluations that can be used across jurisdictions, enabling organizations to integrate credentialed, verified information into automated workflows, including on-chain onboarding, token issuance and lifecycle compliance. Kroll and Bluprynt will also co-create solutions to support regulators, financial institutions and market infrastructure providers as they navigate emerging risks in digital assets and on-chain finance, including provenance-focused validation of issuer credentials and the integrity of disclosed information.

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of financial and risk advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex valuation demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

About Bluprynt

Bluprynt is the Compliance OS for digital assets - providing KYI (Know Your Issuer) and on-chain credentialing infrastructure to support compliant issuance, onboarding, and lifecycle governance for on-chain finance. Bluprynt helps institutions and regulators operationalize trusted credentials for modern, programmable finance - including verifiable, audit-ready credential outputs that can be used across jurisdictions and systems.

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