Kroll and Greenboard Launch Partnership to Deliver Unified Compliance Platform for Financial Institutions

New, Central Compliance Hub Empowers Organizations with AI-Driven Efficiency and Market-Leading Advisory Expertise

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, and Greenboard, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI)-native SaaS-based compliance technology, today announced a strategic partnership.

Through this partnership, Kroll will combine its deep compliance and regulation advisory expertise with Greenboard's next-generation compliance platform that unifies archiving, supervision, certifications, marketing review and vendor diligence into a single, centralized hub. This partnership brings rapid innovation to the financial services industry, combining the best of cloud, AI and Kroll's trusted advisory expertise to deliver continuous value and greater control to clients.

By leveraging advanced AI and cloud automation, this partnership enables organizations to streamline compliance operations, increase transparency and stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements. Unlike point-solution approaches, this partnership provides holistic compliance management by seamlessly blending advanced technology with Kroll's established offerings, eliminating the inefficiencies and risks of managing multiple disconnected tools. Kroll's RegTech platform is designed to be the foundation of a holistic risk-tech ecosystem powered by best-in-class providers.

"This partnership fundamentally changes how compliance teams operate. By combining Kroll's proven advisory expertise with Greenboard's technology, we're empowering organizations to respond to evolving regulatory complexities," says Colleen Corwell, Managing Director, Financial Services Compliance and Regulation at Kroll. "With our vision for a connected compliance ecosystem, clients can expect Kroll to continually integrate best-in-class solutions that protect, restore and maximize value."

Dave Feldman, Founder and CEO of Greenboard, adds, "We built this platform to deliver the unified compliance experience today's financial institutions need. Our AI-native platform provides real-time insights and automation, helping clients not only meet today's standards but adapt quickly as new risks and requirements emerge. We're proud to partner with Kroll to bring this innovation to the market."

Learn more about Kroll powered by Greenboard at: Managed Compliance Software | Kroll.

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of financial and risk advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities.

Learn more at Kroll.com.

About Greenboard

Greenboard is the AI-native compliance platform for financial services firms that increases oversight and reduces work. Greenboard's technology unifies and modernizes core compliance workflows and replaces fragmented legacy tools with purpose-built automation and configurable workflows. Regulated firms use Greenboard to strengthen oversight, detect risk faster, and reduce manual effort. Today, more than 500 financial institutions use Greenboard for marketing review, communications archiving and supervision, Code of Ethics monitoring, and exam-ready evidence generation.

Learn more at www.greenboard.com.

SOURCE Kroll Associates