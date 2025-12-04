BMB Welcomes Surety Leader John Anthony Martinez to Support Ongoing Growth

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowen, Miclette & Britt Insurance Agency, LLC has continued the expansion of its Surety team with the addition of John Anthony Martinez, who brings nearly 20 years of experience in contract and commercial surety, bonding strategy, and risk advisory services.

John joins BMB with a successful track record of partnering with contractors, developers, and commercial clients to structure tailored bonding programs that support growth, financial strength, and long-term operational success. He is known for his strategic mindset, client-first approach, and deep industry relationships.

"I am excited to join an established and highly reputable Insurance and Bond agency in Bowen, Miclette & Britt, which maintains and services one of the largest construction portfolios in the state of Texas and the Southeast," said John Anthony Martinez. "I look forward to sharing my expertise and business relationships with BMB to help grow and refine an already strong enterprise. More importantly, we look forward to bringing real and actionable advice and consultancy to our construction and commercial business partners and friends."

John most recently served as Senior Vice President of Surety at a national brokerage firm, where he led surety operations in Texas, helped expand regional market presence, and advised large construction clients on capacity planning, credit optimization, and carrier partnerships. Prior to that, John spent more than a decade with a large multi-national brokerage house specializing in construction, real estate, energy, and private equity bonding for mid-size and large enterprises.

John is a strong advocate of local, statewide, and national associations and is active with The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), AGC of Texas, AGC Houston, TEXO, The Associated General Contractors (ABC), National Association of Surety Bond Producers (NASBP), and Houston Contractors Association (HCA), where he provides surety and insurance guidance and consultancy. John currently sits on the Board of Directors for HCA and has held leadership roles with NASBP.

John holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Texas A&M University, with a Minor in Business Administration from the Mays Business School and a Business Econometrics Forecasting Certificate from the Bush School of Government and Public Service. He also holds multiple industry designations from AICPCU & IIA, and IRMI, including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Commercial Underwriting (AU), Associate in Risk Management (ARM), Associate in Fidelity and Surety Bonding (AFSB) and Construction Risk Insurance Specialist (CRIS).

About Bowen, Miclette & Britt

Bowen, Miclette & Britt Insurance Agency, LLC has been a trusted partner in delivering comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions for over 40 years. BMB offers a full range of services, including commercial and personal insurance, surety bonds, employee benefits, and risk management. With a client-first approach and deep industry expertise, BMB has earned its place as one of the Top 100 insurance agencies in the nation, continually helping clients navigate complex challenges and achieve long-term success. Visit www.BMBinc.com to learn more about BMB's insurance and risk management solutions.

