BMC Advances Trusted AI Orchestration With New Control-M Capabilities

Agentic AI innovations and expanded integrations enable enterprises to operationalize AI workloads reliably at scale

HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions enabling business faster than humanly possible, today announced new AI innovations for the Control-M solution that advance the orchestration foundation enterprises need to compete, differentiate, and thrive in an AI-powered world.

For most large enterprises, the complexity of modern data, application, and AI pipelines is growing faster than the operational foundations needed to run them reliably. Orchestrating business processes across hybrid environments and diverse technologies is among the most difficult challenges of the AI era—and a key reason that enterprises come to BMC first when trust and reliability are essential.

New AI capabilities and innovations include:

New Agentic AI Capabilities for AI-Powered Orchestration Across Workflows

The Control-M solution expands its agentic AI investments with new AI-driven capabilities across the workflow lifecycle to help teams build, run, and manage workflows more efficiently. These innovations simplify workflow planning and job creation, analyze workflow performance and failures to accelerate troubleshooting, and generate automated operational insights that highlight optimization opportunities. With these updates, users can reduce manual effort, accelerate design, and proactively surface risks within governed, enterprise-grade boundaries.

Orchestration of AI Agents

The Control-M solution also expands its AI orchestration integrations, making it easier for organizations to orchestrate AI agents and AI-powered tasks alongside data pipelines, applications, and operational workflows. New integrations with solutions such as CrewAI, LangGraph, and Snowflake Cortex enable teams to run AI-driven processes with the same reliability, visibility, and governance expected from every Control-M workflow. By connecting AI agents into enterprise workflows, Control-M helps organizations move AI from isolated experiments to trusted production assets that deliver business value safely and at scale.

AI for Multiple Environments – Jett (the Control-M AI advisor) and AI Workflow Creator Available to More Customers

BMC is expanding the power of generative AI across deployment models by bringing advanced AI capabilities to self-hosted Control-M environments. With Jett, the Control-M AI advisor, and the AI Workflow Creator, organizations can benefit from intelligent workflow creation and in-context guidance regardless of where they run the Control-M solution. This expansion enables more customers to leverage modern assistive technologies to design, understand, and manage workflows more efficiently.

New Integrations and Connectivity for Easier Orchestration

The Control-M solution also expands connectivity and integration capabilities to help organizations automate faster across hybrid environments. Enhancements to Managed File Transfer improve performance, reliability, and governance, as well as new high availability and disaster recovery support, which strengthen data movement. Expanded agentless execution for Windows and new out-of-the-box integrations further reduce scripting, accelerate onboarding, and enable more scalable automation across applications and data platforms.

"Across every industry, AI is accelerating, and workflows are becoming more dynamic than ever. The enterprises that lead will be the ones that build a trusted orchestration foundation now," said Abhijit Kakhandiki, senior vice president and general manager for Digital Business Automation at BMC. "By integrating generative and agentic AI directly into the orchestration lifecycle, we are ensuring that AI is not just an isolated tool, but a trusted, governed, and scalable foundation for execution of mission-critical workloads."

Additional Resources

Additional details on the new Control-M solution's features and capabilities are available here.

Hear from real-world customers about the value of the Control-M solution, which was recently awarded 2026 Buyer's Choice status on TrustRadius.

About BMC

BMC is the automation company for the AI Era. 80% of the Forbes Global 100 trust BMC to automate and orchestrate the systems their businesses depend on. Across mainframe, cloud, and hybrid environments, BMC enables enterprises to operate with speed, resilience, and confidence at scale. When businesses run what cannot fail, they start with BMC first.

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Editorial Contact:

Sheila Watson

BMC

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SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.