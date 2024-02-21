BMC AIOps Makes Zero-Touch/Zero-Trouble Network Operations Possible

Predictive Incident Capabilities and Self-Healing Operations Enable
Automated Service Management for CSPs' Network Operations Centers

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced that it has expanded its Enterprise Service Management and AIOps capabilities, combining AI and machine learning to deepen observability, automate IT operations processes, detect patterns, and predict potential issues before they occur.

As communications SPs move toward future network architectures governed by cloud-native architectures, this ushers in a much greater role for automation and orchestration across various physical, virtual, and containerized network functions, as well as AI-informed operations and monetization platforms. This in turn raises the importance of adopting AIOps within network operations. IDC sees AIOps becoming the "new normal" to automate major IT system and service management processes. [1]

Powered by generative AI, the new BMC Helix NetOps for CSPs offering is an extension of the BMC Helix IT Service Management (ITSM) solution. It delivers out-of-the-box workflows designed for communications service providers' (CSPs') Network Operations Centers (NOCs) and benefits CSPs by:

  • Fueling automation to reduce operating costs associated with manual processes, duplicative efforts, and overlapping field service calls. Incident lifecycle events, from creation through closure, are automated based on alarms created by fault management systems.
  • Removing process siloes by unifying workflows, data, and processes across IT and NOC domains. NOC teams spread across geographies can be updated on incident progress with real-time information on performance against service level agreements, and complete visibility of network alarms and field service actions taken to resolve the incident.
  • Improving service assurance through rapid incident response that reduces mean-time-to-repair (MTTR) and mean-time-to-identify (MTTI) incidents and proactively predicting and preventing incidents before they occur.
  • Reducing change management risk through planning, implementing, and validating changes.

New advanced anomaly detection, coupled with a combination of innovative causal, predictive, and generative AI in the BMC Helix IT Operations Management with AIOps solution, helps CSP IT teams save time by proactively finding anomalies and unknowns through sophisticated algorithms built for complex IT environments.

"BMC is globally recognized for its leadership in service management and operations management with AIOps," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "We're revolutionizing CSP service assurance for IT and network operations through unified workflows, data, and processes. BMC Helix NetOps for CSPs extends BMC's best-in-class service management and AIOps capabilities across IT and network operations domains."

[1] IDC, AIOps in Communications Service Provider Operations and Monetization, Doc # US50415623, February 16, 2023

