BMC Reveals 2024 Solution Provider Partners of the Year

Apr 23, 2024, 08:00 ET
BMC collaborates with partners globally to provide customers with market-leading solutions
HOUSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced its annual Solution Provider Partner of the Year award winners at the annual BMC Sales Kickoff in Las Vegas, including the company's partner ecosystem. As part of the company strategy, BMC is committed to accelerating the BMC customer experience as the strategic partner for its customers' business transformation journeys with the strength of the BMC ecosystem.
The BMC Solution Provider Partner awards celebrate partners who collaborate with BMC to drive innovation and transformation for customers, showcasing excellence across the partner community through consistent growth and technical certifications.
BMC Partner Ecosystem Solution Providers across the world were recognized across various categories, including regional awards for Partner of the Year, Digital Business Automation (DBA), Digital Service and Operations Management (DSOM), Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation (IZOT), and global awards for Innovation, Technology, and Service Delivery. Winners include:
Asia Pacific (APAC):
- Partner of the Year: Galaxy Software Services Corporation
- DBA Partner of the Year: VPMA Global Services
- DSOM Partner of the Year: Kinsfolk Technology Private Limited
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA):
- Partner of the Year: Materna Information & Communications SE
- DBA Partner of the Year: MAGNOOS Information Systems LLC
- DSOM Partner of the Year: Matrix IT Ltd.
- IZOT Partner of the Year: VBT Software Inc.
Latin America (LATAM):
- Partner of the Year: TDI S.A.
- DBA Partner of the Year: CG Consultores SRL
- DSOM Partner of the Year: Quitze SA de CV
- IZOT Partner of the Year: BB Tecnologia e Serviços
North America (NA):
- Partner of the Year: Gunnison Consulting Group Inc.
Global:
- Innovation Partner of the Year: CyberMAK Information Systems WLL
- Technology Partner of the Year: ANS Digital Transformation Limited
- Service Delivery Partner of the Year: Online Business Systems
The BMC Partner Ecosystem Solution Provider program is specifically designed to attract, educate, and enable valued channel partners so they can help customers navigate and thrive in the digital economy. The program provides a range of benefits designed to accelerate the growth of value-added resellers, integrators, and distributors selling and supporting BMC products and services.
"At BMC, we're constantly investing in our partner program with a joint strategy aimed at mutual growth and success to accelerate digital business for our customers," said Paul Cant, chief revenue officer at BMC. "Providing innovative and purposeful solutions for customers on their journey to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise has always been deep-rooted in our values."
The BMC award program follows recent prestigious honors that BMC received from CRN, including a 5-star rating in the 2024 Partner Program guide for the 18th consecutive year and recognition in the 2024 Channel Chief list.
