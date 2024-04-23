BMC collaborates with partners globally to provide customers with market-leading solutions

HOUSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced its annual Solution Provider Partner of the Year award winners at the annual BMC Sales Kickoff in Las Vegas, including the company's partner ecosystem. As part of the company strategy, BMC is committed to accelerating the BMC customer experience as the strategic partner for its customers' business transformation journeys with the strength of the BMC ecosystem.

BMC Reveals 2024 Solution Provider Partners of the Year

The BMC Solution Provider Partner awards celebrate partners who collaborate with BMC to drive innovation and transformation for customers, showcasing excellence across the partner community through consistent growth and technical certifications.

BMC Partner Ecosystem Solution Providers across the world were recognized across various categories, including regional awards for Partner of the Year, Digital Business Automation (DBA), Digital Service and Operations Management (DSOM), Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation (IZOT), and global awards for Innovation, Technology, and Service Delivery. Winners include:

Asia Pacific (APAC):

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA):

Latin America (LATAM):

North America (NA):

Partner of the Year: Gunnison Consulting Group Inc.

Global:

The BMC Partner Ecosystem Solution Provider program is specifically designed to attract, educate, and enable valued channel partners so they can help customers navigate and thrive in the digital economy. The program provides a range of benefits designed to accelerate the growth of value-added resellers, integrators, and distributors selling and supporting BMC products and services.

"At BMC, we're constantly investing in our partner program with a joint strategy aimed at mutual growth and success to accelerate digital business for our customers," said Paul Cant, chief revenue officer at BMC. "Providing innovative and purposeful solutions for customers on their journey to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise has always been deep-rooted in our values."

The BMC award program follows recent prestigious honors that BMC received from CRN, including a 5-star rating in the 2024 Partner Program guide for the 18th consecutive year and recognition in the 2024 Channel Chief list.

Additional Resources:

Become a BMC Partner here

About BMC

BMC transforms operations into opportunity by connecting the people, systems, and data that power the world's largest organizations. Trusted by 86% of the Forbes Global 50, BMC delivers the AI-powered software solutions that connect the entire technology landscape, turn systems of record into systems of action, and make ops the catalyst for success and innovation in every Autonomous Digital Enterprise for business, faster than humanly possible.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2024 BMC Software, Inc.

www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:

Sheila Watson

BMC

[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.