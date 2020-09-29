BMC and AWS Collaborate to Improve Enterprise Cloud Visibility

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC , a global leader in IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced that BMC Helix Discovery, a cloud-native discovery and dependency mapping solution, is offering integrated use of AWS Systems Manager. This integration enables customers to easily and securely identify and dynamically map all resources on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

To effectively manage entire organizations, modern enterprises must have 360-degree visibility into their cloud environments and all assets securely and dynamically – with minimal manual effort. Working with AWS, BMC streamlined the overall discovery process to deliver a comprehensive topology needed for operational excellence.

Prior to this innovation, operators had to open security ports to enable use of Secure Shell (SSH) to perform an Amazon EC2 discovery and obtain a dependency map. SSH requires multiple scans and custom security credentials per instance, resulting in a very manual and time intensive process. AWS Systems Manager enables customers to maintain a high security standard for their AWS workloads while reaping the benefits of the BMC Helix Discovery solution in managing their infrastructure and applications.

"We designed AWS Systems Manager to securely and easily enable visibility of operational data on AWS. We're excited that now, with BMC Helix Discovery, customers can get the level of detail they demand," said Siva Padisetty, General Manager, AWS Management Tools, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "As organizations move toward an Autonomous Digital Enterprise, this innovative approach to discovery lets organizations modernize their operations management and manage at scale."

The BMC Helix Discovery solution with AWS Systems Manager helps organizations realize cost savings as well as drive service and operations management efficiencies.

"To achieve service and operations excellence, it's critical that organizations have dynamic visibility into all their environments," said Ali Siddiqui, Chief Product Officer at BMC. "By working with AWS, we optimized BMC Helix Discovery to provide a revolutionary way to safely and comprehensively discover everything in the environment enabling best-in-class management of the entire organization."

The BMC Helix Suite of Solutions Delivers Intelligent Innovations for Enterprise Service and Operations Management Excellence

Beyond this BMC Helix Discovery integration with AWS, BMC continues to advance the BMC Helix suite of solutions to give customers the agility, customer-centricity, and actionable insights they need to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise. New capabilities include:

BMC Helix Monitor: Enhanced automation via multivariate anomaly detection and intelligent dashboards for predictive issue prevention

BMC Helix ITSM: Extensible UX/UI, enhanced natural language and contextual awareness, and true mobile and omni-channel support

BMC Helix Chatbot: Award-winning enhanced conversational chatbot experience and self-service for operations teams and employees

BMC Helix Remediate: Advanced analytics and automation for new end-to-end vulnerability management and improved noise reduction

BMC Helix Digital Workplace: Added flexibility and customizable solutions for a great employee experience

BMC Helix Business Workflows: Simplified configuration for enterprise service management excellence

These new innovations from BMC will continue to empower businesses to proactively and predictively discover, monitor, service, remediate, optimize, and deliver omni-channel experiences for IT and lines of business.

