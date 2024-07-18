BMC Announces 2024 Corporate Citizenship and Environmental Social Governance Impact Report

Report showcases global leadership in purpose-driven business and innovation.

HOUSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today released its annual Corporate Citizenship and Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Impact Report. The report outlines the company's progress toward its vision of creating a more just, sustainable, and equitable world, emphasizing how responsible business practices—underpinned by technology—drive success.

The report also highlights BMC's innovative efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, cultivate inclusion, integrate customer experience with climate restorative initiatives, and uphold responsible business practices. It showcases the company's global partnerships with nonprofit and community organizations, employee volunteerism programs, and initiatives to promote education and technology access for historically excluded communities worldwide. These initiatives include:

Annual International Day of Service: More than 50,000 hours of volunteer time were dedicated by BMC employees on this BMC global paid holiday on January 15, 2024 , in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. Employees participated in virtual and in-person volunteer activities, supporting 369 non-profit organizations across 38 countries.

BMC planted 42,802 trees in association with ongoing partners Reforest'Action, Karve, One Tree Planted, and Iracambi. Net-zero commitment: This year, BMC reached a major milestone with our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets, by achieving a validated level according to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Aligned with the SBTi Corporate Net Zero Standard and as part of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C, BMC is committed to achieving net-zero value chain emissions by 2030, underscoring our dedication to a sustainable future.

"Innovation is ingrained in our culture, extending well beyond our products. As we launch our Corporate Citizenship and ESG Impact Report, we're paving the way for a sustainable future where technology not only propels us forward but also uplifts communities," says Ayman Sayed, president and CEO, BMC. "This report stands as a testament to our commitment to innovate responsibly, empower universally, and to act with the integrity that shapes a better world for all."

BMC has continued to prioritize inclusion to drive innovation and sustainable business practices within its ecosystem and beyond. As an active participant in the UN Global Compact and a supplier with an EcoVadis Gold Medal Rating, BMC demonstrates its dedication to these principles. By engaging in transparent dialogue with stakeholders through ESG best practices, BMC aims to continuously improve performance and create positive impacts, leveraging its resources and expertise to foster a more just, sustainable, and equitable world.

BMC empowers 86% of the Forbes Global 50 to transform digital operations into opportunity. Our leading portfolio of AI-enabled software connects data, automation, and observability across the business, enabling each customer to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise ready to seize competitive advantage in a world of constant change.

