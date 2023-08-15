BMC Announces Connect 2023 Event Series in Seven Cities Across the Globe

Customer and Partner Event Explores the Power of AI and Data for Connected Digital Ops

HOUSTON , Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced BMC Connect, its highly anticipated customer and partner event series where tech experts worldwide share the game-changing AI and data solutions that will transform the Connected Digital Ops landscape. The BMC Connect program will travel to seven cities globally from  September 7 through November 30, 2023.

At BMC Connect, attendees will hear from business and technology luminaries sharing insights around operationalizing innovation for competitive advantage through Connected Digital Ops: the intersection of AIOps, DataOps, ServiceOps, DevOps, and AutonomousOps. Attendees will hear directly from BMC customers who are innovating with BMC to achieve their business goals. The events will feature a full day of collaborative and immersive experiences including:

  • Powerful keynotes from thought leaders, analysts, and technology experts around the world.
  • Discussions around use cases enabled by AI, ML, and predictive analytics, to open up new possibilities and revenue streams.
  • A BMC "Experience Zone" showcase with hands-on demos for attendees to expand their knowledge and diversify their solution expertise for the future.
  • A firsthand look at new customer-driven enhancements and roadmaps for the portfolio of BMC solutions and services.

BMC Connect will feature guest speakers in every city who are innovating to change the world. From inventors to Olympic champions, speakers will share the value of innovative thinking and the positive change that results.

Guests can learn more about the BMC Connect events and register at the websites below:  

About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

