BMC Announces Impact Level 4 (IL-4) Certification for BMC Helix ITSM

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader celebrating 40 years of delivering software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced the BMC Helix ITSM solution has been granted Provisional Authorization (PA) for Impact Level 4 (IL-4) from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

The DISA Cloud Provisional Authorization process allows the Department of Defense (DoD) to authorize cloud service offerings that meet certain security requirements mandated by the level of the information the offering will support. DISA IL-4 authorization for the BMC Helix ITSM solution in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud verifies the platform is in compliance with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and meets stringent US DoD security requirements for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

"We're excited to work with the Department of Defense to modernize their ITSM services," said Jon Powers, Area Vice President and Federal Management at BMC. "With cloud services delivering the agility and scalability sought by government entities, BMC is honored to provide our defense customers the BMC Helix ITSM solution with the DISA IL-4 authorization on AWS GovCloud to accelerate their cloud initiatives and offer the highest confidence in program and mission success."

BMC Helix ITSM in the AWS cloud helps organizations on their journey to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise. Organizations that are migrating to the cloud require a process that is seamless, successful, and uncompromising on security. This is particularly important to federal agencies that are experiencing ever-changing and demanding missions.

The BMC Helix ITSM solution empowers organizations to:

Modernize the enterprise

Drive innovation as part of their digital transformation

Reduce costs and increase efficiencies

Deliver the industry-leading enterprise ITSM SaaS solution from the AWS Cloud

