BMC Announces Virtual Exchange 2020 and Unveils New Ad Campaign

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced its virtual BMC Exchange 2020 event, transforming its successful global in-person series of events to a customizable three-day online experience for customers, prospects, and partners, and unveiled a new advertising campaign called "The A-Game."

The new-format Exchange event will be offered at no cost to attendees with a best-in-class, all-virtual experience that includes knowledge sessions, networking, and adjacent events.

The reimagined BMC Exchange program will occur over the course of three days, offering a personalized approach to the company's previous multi-day, in-person event. Attendees will be able to select sessions and events that align to their interests and job role.

BMC Exchange will include keynotes from industry leaders, BMC executives, and a celebrity guest, as well as break-out sessions with BMC solution experts, customers, and partners who will share their experiences and insights to help participating organizations navigate change successfully.

BMC CEO and President, Ayman Sayed will cover what the future looks like for enterprises in multiple industries with special guests on Day One. BMC Chief Product Officer, Ali Siddiqui, Principal Analyst Carl Lehmann at 451 Research, and IT leaders from global brands and customers, including Lloyds Banking Group, Cargill, Videotron, and Park Place Technologies are included in the speaker lineup.

BMC Exchange will also feature virtual exhibition areas where partners and developers can showcase their services and offerings alongside BMC solutions and services. Attendees will be invited to peruse the BMC content library and engage with BMC's leaders and experts throughout the event.

The Enterprise "A-Game"

BMC has spent the past few months cultivating the concept of the Autonomous Digital Enterprise with internal stakeholders, but a new and exciting ad campaign expands that understanding to a significantly wider audience of business executives and decision makers.

The "A-Game" campaign includes a series of videos, digital banners, and social ads showcasing elite athletes who are at the absolute peak of their game. They epitomize the ability to prepare for the unexpected and emerge triumphant. The new campaign equates an athlete's journey and performance to that of any organization's digital transformation and their overall performance.

Developed internally by the BMC marketing team and NYC creative agency, Darling, the "A-Game" represents the company's first use of advertising using live sports-focused networks on digital platforms and business-focused podcasts.

"This year's BMC Exchange is the ultimate opportunity for anyone interested in the trends driving business change and evolution to engage with others in a way that's exciting and customizable – role-specific and totally online. They'll walk away with the strategies and solutions to push ongoing business and technology evolution," said Saar Shwartz, Chief Marketing Officer at BMC. "The A-Game campaign is about that ongoing evolution, which takes hard work, dedication, and is necessary for organizations to reach their highest level of performance and be prepared to take any challenge and competition head-on. We challenge and support our customers to achieve their A-Game to reach their highest possible peak of performance as an Autonomous Digital Enterprise."

Additional Resources:

For more information about the 2020 BMC Exchange event, visit https://exchange.bmc.com/.

To experience the "A-Game" advertisement campaign, visit https://www.bmc.com/info/a-game.html and https://www.darling.nyc/.

Discover what it takes to be an Autonomous Digital Enterprise at www.bmc.com/ade.

About BMC

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

