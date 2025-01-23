BMC Empowers Financial Services and Insurance Leaders to Modernize Operations and Improve Customer Experience

BMC solutions drive enhanced performance and streamline workflows with data-driven insights and automation across the financial and insurance sectors

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC , a global leader in software solutions enabling business faster than humanly possible, has collaborated with leaders in the financial and insurance sectors to reduce migration time, minimize costs, streamline operations, and meet regulatory requirements with BMC solutions.

Supported by BMC, Nedbank Group advanced its data practices with the BMC AMI Cloud Data solution, enabling them to serve millions of customers and to launch new products or refine existing ones with ease. Similarly, ING Bank Śląski and AG Insurance have leveraged the Control-M workflow automation solution from BMC to improve workflow efficiency and reduce data processing time with automation and streamlined system migration to drive digital growth globally. BBVA has used the BMC Helix platform to unify IT processes across regions and improve compliance readiness and resilience to align with DORA regulations – a priority for financial institutions, according to a new study on operational resilience released by BMC.

BBVA advances global IT modernization and AI innovation with BMC Helix

After years of growth and integrations, BBVA's systems became increasingly complex with IT processes varying by region, hindering KPI comparison and global performance. To improve visibility, governance, and MTTR, support digital growth, and meet Europe's DORA regulations, BBVA launched a global initiative to modernize and standardize ITSM and ITOM processes with the BMC Helix solutions.

With the BMC Helix platform of solutions, BBVA has:

Unified IT processes across 8 regions to enable global KPI comparison and performance enhancement with a single source of truth.

Transitioned from 16 complex, fragmented systems to one global, unified, and standardized ITSM and ITOM framework.

Improved compliance readiness and resilience to become 100% compliant with DORA regulations.

Achieved a 56% reduction in incidents caused by implementing changes.

"BMC has been an instrumental partner to BBVA's IT Team and we are looking forward to expanding our relationship further as we work to collectively address some of the critical IT challenges required to remain at the forefront of preparedness and resilience necessary for our business," said Jesús García Alonso, Global Head of IT Ops Processes and Tools, BBVA.

Nedbank achieves mainframe innovation with BMC AMI Cloud

Nedbank Group, one of South Africa's largest banks, faced the challenge of modernizing its operations to keep pace with innovation and evolving client expectations. Recognizing the need for greater agility, the bank moved to the cloud to support its core capabilities and enable faster development, allowing the bank to launch new products or refine existing ones with ease.

Using the BMC AMI Cloud Data solution to transform its data management approach, Nedbank achieved:

Reduced backup performance time by 98% from 48 hours to 36 minutes.

Reduced cloud migration time from 12 to 18 months to just eight months.

Cost savings by freeing up resources and avoiding extra infrastructure expenses.

Greater access to data, enabling better customer segmentation and product development.

"When we took the decision to move our mainframe backups to the cloud, that triggered off a new spark among the developers to actually look at how they're going to modernize the mainframe application so that it can also move into the cloud," said Ashwin Naidu, IT Manager, Nedbank.

ING Bank Śląski automates data processing and governance using Control-M

ING Bank Śląski ranks among Poland's largest banks, with more than 300 branches and nearly five million retail customers. Faced with a complex web of automation solutions and functionality gaps that required custom fixes, ING Bank needed a standardized approach to ensure accurate, timely data delivery for critical services and regulatory reporting.

With the Control-M solution, ING Bank Śląski has:

Automated business processes, reducing tool and skillset complexity for five million supported customers.

Experienced a 70% reduction in data processing time.

Allowed developers to focus on value delivery, not scripting.

Reduced workflow creation time from weeks to hours.

"All processing of the data-driven models in the big data platform is automated by Control-M," said a Senior IT Manager at ING Bank Śląski. "The logic of the data processing is defined and supported by Data Manager Control."

AG Insurance prepares for the future with application replatforming powered by Control-M

Belgian-based AG Insurance is a leader in the life insurance and non-life insurance markets, serving over three million individual and business customers. The organization has embarked on an ambitious and complex replatforming modernization project to migrate from its mainframe to Windows servers, choosing BMC to be an integral part of the transformation.

With the Control-M solution, AG Insurance has:

Migrated over 80 million lines of code.

Minimized risk with iterative testing and validation of parallel workflows across platforms.

Completed cutover from mainframe to distributed servers in one weekend.

"We are confident that Control-M is the best way to go, not only to orchestrate the replatformed applications and data, but also to support other future workloads and activities. Control-M is a great investment for the future," said José Fortemps, Head of Infrastructure and Operations, AG Insurance.

Managing and orchestrating application and data workflows can be complex in an industry that is as fast-paced and regulated as financial services. Control-M from BMC, a comprehensive orchestration platform, specifically addresses critical IT challenges in financial services.

