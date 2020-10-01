BMC Enhances Mainframe Resiliency and Advances Enterprise DevOps

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader celebrating 40 years of delivering IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced enhancements to the Db2® management solutions as part of the BMC Automated Mainframe Intelligence (AMI) portfolio. The BMC AMI Data Management, Compuware Topaz for Total Test, and ISPW solutions include capabilities that help enterprises protect uptime and availability while intelligently managing their mainframe data and streamlining application development as part of their enterprise DevOps strategies.

Increased Availability, Operational Resilience, and Agility

Intelligent Data Management for Db2

The BMC AMI Data Management for Db2 solutions powered by intelligent automation provide world-class data management that enable 24/7 availability, foster greater resiliency, and drive the agility needed to provide a transcendent customer experience. BMC's data shows that BMC AMI Data Management for Db2 solutions help customers to:

Manage Db2 databases easily in BMC AMI Command Center, with an intuitive, persona-based experience, which brings developers and database administrators together to enable DevOps processes.

Improve time to recover data by up to 80% with BMC AMI Recovery for Db2, which also has integrations with BMC AMI Command Center for Db2 to ensure business resiliency and compliance.

Continually improve the response time of applications with BMC AMI Performance for Db2 SQL, providing a lightweight, real-time tuning tool that offers actionable information.

Boost the speed of test data refresh by up to 85% with BMC AMI Load for Db2 and BMC AMI Unload for Db2, increasing development velocity.

Increase agility and velocity of the continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines through automating database changes via integrations with Jenkins and soon with IBM® UrbanCode®.

"Organizations that rely on Db2 for z/OS® require highly available, resilient systems, and the tools to keep them that way. Automation that BMC delivers with its BMC AMI solutions can help to assure that enterprises have optimal access to their vital mainframe data," said Craig S. Mullins, President, Mullins Consulting, Inc.

Intelligent Automated Testing to Accelerate Agile Development

A new integration between Compuware Topaz for Total Test and Compuware ISPW empowers development organizations to quickly build sophisticated CI/CD pipelines that automate the build, deployment, and testing of mainframe applications. Through the new integration, pipelines automatically execute the right tests based on changed source code only. Organizations are empowered to:

Improve code quality and speed software delivery by taking the guesswork out of determining which tests should run.

Reduce the skills necessary to create advanced CI/CD pipelines.

Optimize the development process and break down silos between teams by leveraging a modern, open development environment. Source code can be stored on the mainframe, or Git can be used as the application source code and test case repository by extending the existing ISPW/Git integration.

By driving intrinsic automation throughout a mainframe-inclusive CI/CD pipeline, developers are freed up to focus 100% on delivering critical digital innovations.

"We are excited that we can deliver on our quarterly release cadence together as one company. BMC has successfully delivered more than 300 mainframe product releases over the last three years, and this marks Compuware's 24th consecutive quarterly release," said John McKenny, SVP of Mainframe Innovation and Strategy at BMC. "We are committed to helping our customers automate their application development and operations processes so they can meet the needs of their business. We will continue to deliver innovative and open solutions that leverage advances in AI and machine learning to enable enterprise DevOps and modern, self-managing, and self-healing mainframe systems capable of scaling to meet workload demands."

Additionally, BMC introduced BMC AMI Cost Management (formerly BMC Cost Analyzer for zEnterprise®) to deliver new Tailored Fit Pricing (TFP) reporting and analysis – offering enterprises insight and management of their monthly TFP cost drivers.

The introduction of these new innovations from BMC address a rapidly changing and evolving mainframe market where 68% of executives and technical professionals responding to the 2020 BMC Mainframe Survey expect MIPS to grow, 54% report higher transaction volumes, and 47% report higher data volumes.

