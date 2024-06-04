BMC Expands IL-5 Authorizations with full ServiceOps Suite in AWS GovCloud

BMC Helix Portfolio Provides DoD Customers with SaaS-Based IT ServiceOps

HOUSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced that its BMC Helix operations management portfolio has received provisional authorization for Impact Level 5 (IL-5) from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

The BMC Helix solution enables U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) customers to accelerate their move to the cloud with comprehensive IT operations management to streamline workflows, automate tasks, and improve operational efficiencies. By achieving DISA IL-5 authorization, the BMC Helix portfolio delivered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud meets DoD security requirements for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and unclassified National Security Systems (NSS) information.

This IL-5 authorization brings the BMC Helix solution's SaaS-based operations management capabilities to DoD customers, giving them the ability to:

Get greater observability into complex services running on hybrid cloud

Combine third-party observability data such as metrics, events, logs, incidents, changes, and topologies into a central IT data store

See service health and enable best-in-class root cause isolation via auto-generated dynamic business service models

Reduce and manage alerts to find problems faster using AI to suppress, deduplicate, and correlate events

Gain immediate root cause isolation and recommended remediation actions

DoD customers requiring IL-5 authorization now have access to the BMC Helix suite of service and operations management (ServiceOps) capabilities, enabling them to:

Reduce response time with real-time auto correlation of incidents and proactive problem identification

Integrate service and operations management for major incident management and other ServiceOps use cases

Eliminate manual effort with auto-task bundling and case assignment

Visualize key metrics and service activity in personalized, customizable, dynamic dashboards

"BMC has listened to the voice of the customer and has implemented enhancements in this release which will increase our ability to deliver efficient and innovative services to our end users through streamlining tasks and increasing automation," said Stephanie Wood, senior program manager, GDIT. "As a strategic BMC partner, this authorization enables increased capabilities, better analysis, and faster resolution of DoD's core challenges – all within a secure cloud environment."

"At BMC, we're dedicated to helping DoD customers serve the mission with greater operational efficiencies," said David Sims, vice president, U.S. Public Sector at BMC. "With this announcement, BMC Helix offers end-to-end IL-5 support, including Enterprise Service Management, Discovery, Observability, and AIOps. DoD Agencies can now utilize the entire BMC Helix Service and Operations Management Suite on AWS GovCloud, including our AIOps capabilities. We're excited about the power and flexibility this platform brings to our partners as we work together to meet the needs of the DoD."

The BMC Helix solution is a leader in both the Forrester Wave™: Process-Centric AI For IT Operations (AIOps), Q2 2023 report and the Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2023 report.

