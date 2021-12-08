BMC Helix Recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Service Management

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced that its BMC Helix solution has been designated a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management (ESM), Q4 2021 report. According to Forrester, enterprise service management offerings "help enhance enterprise service delivery, support core IT service management (ITSM) processes, and speed overall service delivery.¹"

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2021 report is available for download here.

According to The Forrester Wave, BMC "is a long-standing incumbent in the ESM space," and BMC "is a good fit for enterprises seeking a strong and highly scalable solution to pursue advanced IT Service Management (ITSM) use cases."

The BMC Helix solution received the highest score possible in the technology management criteria, which measures ease of deployment and administration as well as levels of integrations, authentication approaches, and automation capabilities. BMC Helix offers customers flexibility and choice in deployment options, out-of-the-box capabilities that can be configured, and various custom, configurable, and flexible ways to effectively manage services.

The report also states that BMC Helix's strength is core IT service functionality and "advancement in areas like incident, change, and KCS-6 verified knowledge management." The report went on to state that BMC has "best-in-class CMDB functionality and advanced capabilities such as incident correlation and contextual knowledge suggestion."

BMC Helix platform resolves enterprise data problems

BMC Helix is the first and only intelligence-enriched, integrated service and operations platform. The open, AI-enabled platform helps deliver clarity and action so customers can effectively manage all aspects of service delivery and performance. Helix customers have remarked that they utilize the powerful templates to easily and effectively enable fully automated services covering cross-enterprise needs and requirements.

"We believe our position as a Leader in this Forrester Wave report highlights our commitment to providing customers and partners the tools needed to improve efficiency and productivity and provide data intelligence, action, and orchestration for the modern enterprise," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "The BMC Helix Platform provides core enterprise service management capabilities with AI/ML and DevOps enhancements that help automate the work of service and operations teams – so that organizations can focus on growing their business."

Forrester Research employed a rigorous process to create The Forrester Wave report, which included an evaluation and review of the 15 most significant enterprise service management (ESM) providers across 22 different criteria. According to Forrester¹, ESM represents an integrated platform and is defined as "a platform extending IT service management capabilities beyond technology services to address business-centric use cases; managing service demand and supply through a common platform, portal, and service catalog; and speeding up innovation and workflow automation through PaaS/low-code development tooling."

