BMC Helping Customers Improve Lives and Customer Experiences in Healthcare, Financial Services and Energy Sectors

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions enabling business faster than humanly possible, has collaborated with European leaders in the healthcare, finance, and energy industries to optimize their IT and operational technology (OT) investments and realize the benefits of DataOps and ServiceOps for millions of their patients and customers.

NHS Northumbria, Nationwide Building Society, and Energias de Portugal (EDP) use the Control-M solution from BMC and the BMC Helix platform to gain data-driven insights instantly across complex hybrid IT environments, saving costs while drastically improving the speed and reliability at which they deliver value.

NHS Northumbria accelerates patient care with BMC Helix

Northumbria NHS Foundation Trust is among the largest healthcare organizations geographically in the U.K., with around 12,000 employees serving around 500,000 people in northeast England. Delivering a full range of health services across 10 main sites, including an emergency care hospital, general and community hospitals, and other facilities, the Trust seeks to improve patient outcomes and relieve pressure on its people and processes.

Using BMC Helix to digitize its end-user experience, NHS Northumbria has achieved:

90% paperless SLA improvement

400% increase in Digital Workplace platform adoption

Significant ROI within the first three years

Improved patient processing times, real-time decisions, and secure authorizations from any device

"To achieve big things, you must develop the ability to get small things right, too. In our team, we ensure that excellence in everything is not an exception. It's more of an attitude, and BMC shares those values," said Glen Foster, Deputy Director for Service Delivery, Performance and Governance, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. "We've already improved care levels—now we aim to build out trust rating beyond outstanding and see what digital transformation can deliver."

Nationwide Building Society meets high financial standards with BMC Helix Capacity Optimization

Based in the U.K., Nationwide is the world's largest building society, with 16 million members. Nationwide decided to upgrade from its custom on-premises system to a cloud solution that could handle the organization's complex IT estate, and selected the BMC Helix Capacity Optimization solution, which delivers robust forecasting, modeling, and extrapolation functionalities that made it stand out.

With the BMC Helix Capacity Optimization solution, Nationwide has:

Met regulatory requirements 6 months ahead of schedule

Enabled three months advanced notice for potential capacity issues

Reduced requests forwarded to ITOps by 94%

"If we want to stand by the decisions we're making, we've got to trust the data. Now, the data is in BMC Helix Capacity Optimization, so the system can consolidate and highlight what's pertinent. Getting to this point was critical," said Peter Norris, Process Owner for IT Service Demand and Capacity Management at Nationwide.

EDP powers the energy market with Control-M

As a global company, EDP relies on a wide range of business services to drive innovation and provide support to customers worldwide, including energy production, distribution, and management. To simplify, automate, and standardize the production of millions of invoices per day and ensure that accurate invoices were created, printed, and shipped on time, every time, EDP chose Control-M, the market-leading application and data workflow orchestration platform from BMC.

With this solution, EDP has:

Serviced nine million customers

Experienced a 46% reduction in application workflow execution incidents

Reduced requests forwarded to ITOps by 36%

"Control-M runs hundreds of applications and covers nearly all of our business in EDP. If anyone from the Application Teams or Process Architecture Teams comes to us with an integration request or other challenge, Control-M can always offer a solution," said Carlos Miguel Pereira, Head of Scheduling Platform and Operations Management at EDP.

