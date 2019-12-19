WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/BMC-Recalls-Bicycles-and-Framesets-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Teammachine SLR01 DISC bicycles and framesets

Hazard: The fork steerer tube on the bicycles and framesets can crack or break during use, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using recalled bicycles and contact their local BMC authorized dealer for a free inspection and free replacement fork.

Consumer Contact:

BMC USA toll-free at 888-262-7755 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at slr01inspection-US@BMC-Switzerland.com, or online at www.BMC-Switzerland.com/teammachinerecall or www.BMC-Switzerland.com and click on Support, then Recalls and Safety for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 840 (In addition, 94 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2018 and 2019 Teammachine SLR01 DISC bicycles and framesets. The product is a performance road bike. BMC is printed on the downtube. The bikes and framesets were sold in red, green, grey, graphite, blue and aqua green. Recalled models contain serial numbers starting with 8R17 and 8R18, followed by one letter and a four-digit code, which is printed on the underside of the bottom bracket of the bicycle. Only bicycles and framesets with a FK6 fork require a replacement fork, which will be confirmed by BMC authorized dealers during the free inspection.

Incidents/Injuries: BMC has received four reports of the fork steerer tube breaking while in use, with one consumer experiencing a shoulder injury that required hospitalization and surgery, and the other consumer reporting minor scratches and bruising.

Model Year Model Name 2018 Teammachine SLR01 DISC Team 2018 Teammachine SLR01 DISC One 2018 Teammachine SLR01 DISC Two 2018 Teammachine SLR01 DISC Module Team Red 2018 Teammachine SLR01 DISC Module Carbon Green 2018 Teammachine SLR01 DISC Module Carbon Gray 2019 Teammachine SLR01 DISC Edition AXS (also called Ltd.) 2019 Teammachine SLR01 DISC One 2019 Teammachine SLR01 DISC Two 2019 Teammachine SLR01 DISC Three 2019 Teammachine SLR01 DISC Four 2019 Teammachine SLR01 DISC Frameset Module Race Grey 2019 Teammachine SLR01 DISC Frameset Module Steel Blue 2019 Teammachine SLR01 DISC Frameset Module Team Red 2019 Teammachine SLR01 DISC Frameset Module Aqua Green 2019 Teammachine SLR01 DISC Frameset Module Stealth (with Sticker Set)

Sold At: Authorized BMC bicycle dealers and bicycle stores nationwide from July 2017 through October 2019 for between $4,500 and $12,500.

Importer: BMC USA Corp., of Scotts Valley, Calif

Manufacturer: BMC Switzerland AG, of Switzerland

Manufactured in Taiwan and Poland

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Recall Number: 20-042

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

