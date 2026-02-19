Winter Storm May Knock Out Power; CPSC Warns of Deadly Carbon Monoxide and Fire Risks

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new winter storm moves across the country, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to protect themselves from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and fire. Improper use of portable generators and other fuel-burning devices during power outages can be deadly.

Lose Power? Using a Generator Safely

Consumers need to be especially careful when storms knock out electrical power. CO poisoning from gasoline-powered portable generators can kill in minutes. CO is called the "invisible killer" because it is colorless and odorless. CO poisoning from portable generators can happen so quickly that exposed persons may become unconscious before recognizing the symptoms of nausea, dizziness or weakness.

An average of nearly 100 people die in the U.S. each year from CO poisoning caused by portable generators, according to CPSC's latest report on Non-Fire Carbon Monoxide Deaths Associated with the Use of Consumer Products.

In the case of a power outage, follow these important life-saving tips:

NEVER operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace, shed or other enclosed spaces. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of CO.

Operate portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet away from the house. Don't operate a generator on a porch or in a carport. It's too close to the home and puts your family at risk of CO poisoning. Direct the generator's exhaust away from your home and other buildings' entrances. Close windows and seal off vent openings that are near the generator or in the path of its exhaust.

Follow the portable generator manufacturer's instructions about electrical shock hazards in inclement weather, which may include using an NFPA-rated noncombustible generator tent or may advise you to wait until rain or snow passes.

Regularly check and maintain your portable generator to ensure it works properly when needed. Read and follow all labels, instructions and warnings on the generator and in the owner's manual.

Look for portable generators that have a CO shut-off safety feature.

Check CO and Smoke Alarms

Working smoke and CO alarms save lives. Install battery-operated alarms or alarms with battery backup on each level of the home and outside separate sleeping areas. Interconnected CO alarms are best; when one sounds, they all sound.

Make sure smoke alarms are installed on every level of your home and inside each bedroom.

Test CO and smoke alarms monthly to make sure they are working properly and replace batteries if needed. Never ignore an alarm when it sounds. Get outside immediately and call 911.

Clear snow away from the outside vents for fuel-burning appliances such as furnaces so that dangerous carbon monoxide does not build up in the house.

Dangers with Portable Heaters

Keep all sides of the portable heater at least three feet from beds, clothes, curtains, papers, sofas and other items that can catch fire.

Place the heater on a stable, level surface, where it will not be knocked over.

NEVER leave a portable heater running unattended in a confined space to reduce hyperthermia hazards.

When using electric portable heaters, ALWAYS use a wall outlet; NEVER a power strip and NEVER run the heater's cord under rugs or carpeting.

Be mindful of children and pets around portable heaters.

Dangers with Charcoal and Candles

Never use charcoal indoors. Burning charcoal in an enclosed space can produce lethal levels of CO. Do not cook on a charcoal grill in a garage, even with the door open.

Use caution when burning candles. Use flashlights or battery-operated candles instead. If using candles, do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire. Never leave burning candles unattended. Extinguish candles when leaving the room and before sleeping.

Dangers with Gas Leaks:

If you smell gas or hear gas leaking, leave your home immediately and contact local gas authorities from outside the home. Do not operate any electronics, such as lights or phones, before leaving.

About the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

