BMC Renews Commitment to Customer and Partner Success with New Go-To-Market Model

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced global sales leadership for its new Go-To-Market (GTM) model to increase focus on customer and partner success. Two veteran leaders are spearheading this effort with Jeff Hardy, Vice President of Americas Sales, leading the Americas business and Paul Cant, Vice President of International Sales, leading the International business.

In response to an increasingly rapid rate of change in global markets, leadership for the newly formed International region has been established alongside the Americas region's leadership to better address local, regional, and global customer and partner needs and opportunities. Both Cant and Hardy will help customers and channel partners realize value from the BMC portfolio of modern solutions, which offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of Digital Service Management, Automation, DevOps, cybersecurity, and AIOps from mainframe to cloud to Edge.

Cant has held sales leadership positions across many geographies for more than 25 years, providing him with a deep understanding of how to scale an international business to meet customers' business and digital transformation challenges. Hardy's leadership of North American business has driven consistent year-over-year growth by driving customer acquisition, adoption, and value realization. That focus will now extend across BMC's rapidly expanding Latin America business where BMC expects to solidify its position as the partner of choice for customers seeking to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE).

Ultimately, this new sales model brings the power of the BMC portfolio, combined with Hardy's and Cant's sales leadership, to support every organization on their journey to become an ADE. In an ADE, customer and partner relationships are continuously examined to intelligently create new value, which is delivered through competitive differentiation enabled by agility, customer centricity, and actionable insights. Cant, Hardy, and their teams will collaborate with customers and partners that adopt any of BMC's new and existing offerings such as the BMC AMI (Automated Mainframe Intelligence), BMC Compuware, Control-M, BMC Helix, ITSM, and AIOps solutions.

"By creating a new global GTM model that puts the customers' and partners' journey at the center, we are fully leaning into one of our core company values: customer centricity," said Jason Andrew, Chief Revenue Officer, BMC. "Jeff's and Paul's outstanding leadership, market knowledge, and passion for customers' and partners' success will help us continue to deliver world class customer service as we support the move to the Autonomous Digital Enterprise."

