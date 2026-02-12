BMC Signs Five-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Intelligent Automation at Global Scale

Agreement highlights BMC's strength in powering data pipelines of the world's largest companies

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions enabling business faster than humanly possible, announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help companies orchestrate application workflows and data pipelines at scale.

BMC powers the data pipelines of the largest companies in the world. This collaboration, combining BMC's expertise in intelligent automation with the scale and agility of AWS, will enhance how enterprises orchestrate data and workflows, unlocking new levels of agility and innovation.

Customers across diverse industries already use BMC with AWS for a variety of use cases. This SCA collaboration underscores the value of BMC to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries.

BMC has chosen AWS as our preferred cloud provider to host the Control-M SaaS platform. This will bring continuous innovation and allow our joint customers to:

Modernize faster and unlock new business value across AWS environments with intelligent guidance, automated insights, and context-aware recommendations using BMC gen AI capabilities, including Jett, BMC's generative AI-powered advisor in the Control-M platform.

Accelerate customer value with BMC's data management and agentic AI capabilities delivered natively on AWS.

Accelerate modernization and growth by integrating BMC's capabilities with AWS services to enable intelligent unified orchestration across hybrid, cloud, data, and AI workloads.

The Control-M platform from BMC is available in AWS Marketplace and continues to support customers' end-to-end unified orchestration of data pipelines across complex hybrid infrastructure.

"This five‑year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS reinforces our commitment to helping customers modernize and innovate with confidence," said Brian Jones, global VP of strategic partnerships, BMC. "By combining BMC's expertise in intelligent automation with the scale and agility of AWS, we're empowering enterprises to unlock the full value of their data, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation."

"BMC Control-M SaaS gives us immediate access to out-of-the-box integrations with Amazon SageMaker, a critical enabler of our Data, ML, and AI roadmap," said Jose Carlos Bermejo, Head of Data and Analytics, Air Europa. "We look forward to utilizing the orchestration and automation innovations through the continued collaboration between BMC and AWS."

"This collaboration empowers organizations to modernize mission-critical workloads with the security, performance, and AI capabilities needed to drive business outcomes," said Allison Johnson, director of Americas Technology Partnerships, AWS. "Together, we're delivering cloud solutions that help customers transform faster and unlock new value from their data."

BMC and AWS have a long-standing relationship in addition to this SCA agreement. BMC continues to expand its global SaaS footprint and recently announced that the Control-M SaaS solution is available on the AWS Sydney Region in Australia, as well in Ireland, Canada, and the U.S., supporting the global growing demand for data residency, performance, and resiliency. BMC also has a continuous monthly delivery of Control-M integrations for application, data, and infrastructure categories including cloud services for AWS such as Amazon Athena, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS), AWS CloudFormation, AWS Mainframe Modernization, and Amazon SageMaker.

