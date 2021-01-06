BMC Strengthens Mainframe Intelligence, Security, and DevOps with New and Enhanced Offerings

"Businesses today are under increasing pressure to ensure 24/7 availability, while optimizing their systems for speed, agility, and ease of use," said Tim Grieser, Research Vice President for Enterprise System Management Software, IDC. "The ability to adapt is critical for business survival, let alone a successful evolution to a digital enterprise. Resilient, intelligent modern mainframe platforms leverage tools including AIOps to allow customers to reinvent their business for the digital age."

Introducing BMC AMI Ops

The new BMC AMI Ops solution takes the best of MainView, the BMC solution for optimizing mainframe systems management, and enhances it with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) through an upgraded and intuitive user interface designed for both new and experienced mainframe users. The solution's new AIOps features allow organizations to identify and respond to problems before they can affect service levels and secure communications between enterprise systems with a RESTful API to support automation.

Expanding Mainframe Security

The BMC AMI Security solution's new security controls, out-of-the-box security checks, and additional indicators of compromise allow customers to increase threat detection and response capabilities. Integrated with the Compuware Application Audit capability, customers can now capture relevant data about user access and behavior so they can quickly detect breaches and mitigate financial and brand reputation damages. These new offerings, along with the BMC Security Assessment and Penetration Testing services which identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses in configurations, software, and security controls (conducted either onsite or remotely), further harden and defend the mainframe against malicious actions and data threats.

Adding Functionality to Compuware zAdviser and Topaz for Total Test

DevOps teams can now see which Compuware DevOps toolchain products and capabilities are underutilized with the new Compuware zAdviser dashboards. In addition, they can deliver applications and services faster with the Compuware Topaz for Total Test product's enhanced automated testing capabilities, which simplify automated test case creation, expand test coverage with negative testing, and reduce rework.

Optimizing Workflows with Control-M and Compuware ThruPut Manager

A new integration between the Control-M and Compuware ThruPut Manager solutions ensure jobs run at or before their expected times, resulting in shorter, more efficient, and cost-optimized batch processing. Users can now use ThruPut Manager to customize the prioritization of mainframe jobs based on data from Control-M, BMC's industry-leading application workflow orchestration platform.

Optimizing Data Management with BMC AMI Data for IMS

The new and improved BMC AMI Data for IMS is the evolution of BMC solutions for IMS™. It delivers optimized mainframe IMS transaction and data management so enterprises can improve availability of critical business services, meet and exceed SLAs, and better support agile application development with fewer resources.

"Our customers tell us they want to innovate and modernize faster in their mainframe environments while also improving business resiliency and platform security," said John McKenny, SVP and General Manager of ZSolutions at BMC. "The comprehensive set of BMC AMI and Compuware capabilities delivered today enables enterprises to make significant progress on all fronts with AI and ML-powered insights that drive intelligent operations, adaptive cybersecurity, and deeper insights into mainframe development. Combined with expanded automated testing capabilities that improve Agile development and delivery, enterprises can innovate faster and meet the growing demands of digital business growth."

