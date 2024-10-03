BMC to Host Annual Customer Event in Las Vegas

BMC Connect 2024 brings global IT professionals together to explore AI-powered innovations, engage in hands-on training, and network with industry leaders

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions enabling business faster than humanly possible, today announced BMC Connect 2024: Discover the New BMC , the company's annual customer event. Taking place from Oct. 14-16, 2024 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, this year's event will gather IT leaders and technology practitioners from around the globe for three immersive days of technology inspiration, networking, and skill-building.

Attendees will learn how BMC's robust portfolio of gen AI-powered solutions can help drive today's data-driven, cloud-smart initiatives to successful outcomes as brands around the world accelerate their digital transformation strategies.

Meet BMC in Las Vegas

Attendees will also enjoy a dynamic agenda complete with keynote presentations, hands-on training and certifications, breakout sessions, and live product demos. Other event experiences will include:

Keynote presentations from BMC leaders and customers on how the current IT and business climate and BMC's robust portfolio of gen AI-powered solutions can help your data-driven, cloud-smart initiatives achieve successful outcomes.

The BMC HelixGPT Hackathon: An opportunity for participants to collaborate with BMC R&D and data science experts to use out-of-box prompts, data connections, agent templates, and other powerful tools to create fun and exciting new use cases using the BMC HelixGPT and Google Gemini AI solutions.

An engaging Innovation Hub where attendees can explore how BMC products and solutions integrate with offerings from over 20 leading IT vendors, all while networking with peers and connecting in the all-new Customer Experience Lounge.

Special customer guests from leading brands like ANZ Bank, Banque Nationale du Canada , CGI, CSG, First Citizens Bank, TecBan, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies, and Yamaha Motors Brazil will share success stories and ongoing initiatives supported by BMC's full suite of solutions and services.

Take Advantage of Onsite Training and Certification Opportunities

Participants will also have access to free onsite certification testing and training designed to enhance their skills and validate their expertise in BMC solutions. These include:

BMC Certifications: Become a BMC Certified Associate and choose from more than 40 onsite certification tests to support, schedule, maintain, and apply best practices on BMC solutions.

Become a BMC Certified Associate and choose from more than 40 onsite certification tests to support, schedule, maintain, and apply best practices on BMC solutions. Exclusive BMC HelixGPT Instructor-Led Training (ILT): Experience the innovative BMC HelixGPT 23.x training focusing on leveraging generative AI capabilities for the BMC Helix platform to improve problem resolution, collaboration, and productivity.

Experience the innovative BMC HelixGPT 23.x training focusing on leveraging generative AI capabilities for the BMC Helix platform to improve problem resolution, collaboration, and productivity. Free BMC Web-Based Training for All Attendees: All attendees will receive a code for one complimentary web-based course from over 150 options in the BMC portfolio, providing foundational training to begin a learning path for enhanced product expertise.

