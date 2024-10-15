BMC's New AI-Driven Solutions Designed for the Multi-Cloud World

Six new offerings harness the power of data for simplified operations and enterprise-wide automation

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions enabling business faster than humanly possible, unveiled new AI-driven product innovations to support mainframe transformation, enterprise-wide data management needs, and agentic AI.

BMC Connect24 acted as the venue to debut the new offerings in the mainstage keynotes, with BMC executives and customers showcasing the AI-enabled business benefits.

Featured products included:

BMC HelixGPT – Driving Innovation

One of the first market-ready solutions using gen AI, BMC HelixGPT, now incorporates agentic AI to give companies a way to improve the quality of service interactions and improve the overall operator experience with insights, automation, and outcomes in AIOps.

BMC Helix Control-M and Control-M from BMC – Assurance for a Multi-Cloud World

Two innovations in the world of automation and orchestration were announced with the Unified View feature that provides a single pane of glass for SaaS and on-premises' orchestration and Data Assurance (currently in beta) to catch data problems early, before they affect AI models and applications downstream.

BMC Helix Edge – Bring IT to OT

The edge computing solution, BMC Helix Edge, uses AI to simplify complex data collection and analytics anywhere in the network that requires inventory and lifecycle management by monitoring physical assets with digital twins.

BMC AMI – AI Meets the Mainframe

New and gen AI-powered BMC AMI Assistant was introduced to make every developer a mainframe developer when integrated with the BMC AMI DevX Code Insights solution. It ensures system resilience with the BMC AMI Ops Insights tool (currently in beta) for the mainframe platform of the future.

"Our customers are the most innovative brands looking for new ways that technology can create business efficiencies, drive greater insights, and better outcomes. We are bringing the expertise of BMC with the power of AI to realize greater value in the business-critical software investments that run their businesses," said Ali Siddiqui, chief product officer at BMC. "The solutions introduced today will fit into their current IT landscape to propel them into the future."

