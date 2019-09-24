BMI Group's Next-Gen Commercial Site, Developed By EPAM, Named A 2019 Sitecore Experience Award Winner For Best Personalized Experience

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, in partnership with its customer, BMI Group, won a 2019 Sitecore® Experience Award (SEA) in the Best Personalized Experience category for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The category recognizes organizations that use information gleaned from past interactions to create customer experiences of increased value.

Following various mergers and acquisitions, BMI Group needed to consolidate several locally-managed websites and streamline its disparate product catalogue to deliver an integrated commercial site for its customers. Leveraging Sitecore Experience Platform™, EPAM worked with BMI Group to develop a global web presence, spanning multiple countries and languages, that provided the flexibility and extensibility needed to support BMI Group's growth. The next-gen web solution will enable BMI Group to build trust and increase value with its growing customer base through enhanced engagement.

"In this fast-paced technology landscape, it's more important than ever for businesses to execute customer-centric strategies that exceed the expectations of today's consumers," said Jason Harman, Co-Head Global Business, EPAM. "EPAM's combination of content strategy, business consulting and Sitecore implementation expertise enabled us to bring BMI Group's 106-year roofing legacy to life through an optimized, intuitive and customer-friendly digital platform. We are grateful for our partnership with BMI Group and congratulate them on this exciting recognition."

The 2019 SEAs recognize brands that have built truly customer-centric digital experiences with Sitecore technology. The SEAs are awarded to Sitecore customers, and their partners, whose entries clearly demonstrate that their Sitecore solution delivers an outstanding experience for all users – whether partner developers, internal customer marketers, business and IT users, or end-user customers. All category winners were automatically entered for the Ultimate Experience Award, an honor given to entrants whose digital transformation has elevated the customer experience. The Ultimate Experience Award Winners will be announced at Sitecore Symposium 2019, November 4-7 in Orlando, Florida.

"When we first started this digital project, we wanted to create a single resource for any roofing professional across any European country," said David Fenton, Group Head of Marketing, BMI Group. "Due to EPAM's platform engineering and Sitecore expertise, our new commercial site has allowed us to engage more effectively with users, streamline our web management process, and create more value for roofing professionals, homeowners and commercial building managers. We are excited to receive this recognition and thank EPAM for their continued innovation and partnership."

To experience the new BMI Group site, visit www.bmigroup.com. To learn about EPAM's expertise as a Sitecore Platinum Partner, visit www.epam.com/sitecore.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its core engineering expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform engineering services company. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #12 in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies and as a top UK Digital Design & Build Agency. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers more than 500,000 digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

