BMI OrganBank Announces Head-to-Head Preclinical Data for OrganBank Kidney Platform

New preclinical data demonstrates reduced delayed graft function compared to hypothermic machine preservation devices, today's standard of care.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI OrganBank®, a developer of integrated organ preservation and assessment systems, today announced the presentation of preclinical data evaluating its OrganBank Kidney® platform using its unique bloodless, oxygenated, pulsatile room-temperature machine perfusion technology.

The data was presented at the 2026 American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) Winter Symposium by Dr. Nader Abraham, Vice President of Research at BMI OrganBank and a Duke University General and Transplant Surgery resident. In an established porcine kidney auto-transplant model, delayed graft function occurred in 40% of kidneys preserved using hypothermic unoxygenated machine preservation, while no delayed graft function was observed in kidneys preserved using the OrganBank Kidney platform. Immediate early graft performance was observed in the OrganBank Kidney-preserved group. The porcine auto-transplant study was conducted at Duke University through the Duke Ex-Vivo Organ Lab (DEVOL).

Delayed graft function—when a transplanted kidney does not function adequately immediately following transplant—remains a persistent challenge in kidney transplantation and is associated with longer hospital stays, increased healthcare costs, and poorer long-term outcomes.

"This pre-clinical data suggests that bloodless, oxygenated, pulsatile room-temperature machine perfusion of DCD kidneys may be the middle path between the efficacy of normothermic machine perfusion in preservation and assessment and the low-cost convenience of cold preservation," said Dr. Abraham. "Room temperature preservation allows for a unique range of metabolic rate that could be supported through dissolved oxygen, without the need for an oxygen carrier, and yet still have enough metabolic rate conducive for organ assessment and therapy."

Dr. Andrew Barbas, Associate Professor of Surgery in the Duke Division of Abdominal Transplant Surgery, Principal Investigator at the Duke Ex-Vivo Organ Lab (DEVOL), and Chief Scientific Officer of BMI OrganBank, added, "These preclinical findings suggest this approach may help address key limitations of traditional cold preservation by preserving kidneys in a more physiologically active state to support early graft function and inform pre-transplant assessment."

These findings built on prior preclinical evidence and supported the FDA Breakthrough Device Designation granted to BMI OrganBank's kidney preservation technology in July, 2025. BMI OrganBank plans to initiate a clinical trial for OrganBank Kidney later this year.

About The OrganBank Kidney Platform

The portable OrganBank Kidney is designed to preserve donor kidneys at room-temperature using an oxygenated, acellular solution while integrating with existing transplant workflows. In addition to preservation, the platform is being developed to support real-time functional assessment of donor kidneys prior to transplantation. OrganBank Kidney is investigational and is not yet approved for clinical use.

About BMI OrganBank

BMI OrganBank is a medical technology company developing advanced organ preservation and assessment systems designed to address time, data, and confidence limitations in transplantation. By enabling physiologic preservation and real-time insights, BMI OrganBank aims to improve organ utilization and outcomes across the transplant ecosystem.

