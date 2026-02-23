BMI OrganBank Announces Strategic Partnership with Dedicated Staffing Solutions to Align Advanced Preservation Technology with Clinical Staffing Expertise

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI OrganBank, a medtech company advancing integrated organ preservation and assessment systems, today announced a strategic relationship with Dedicated Staffing Solutions (DSS), a nationwide provider of comprehensive staffing and personnel support across organ donation and transplantation.

As transplant waitlists grow, limitations in current logistics and preservation workflows underscore the need for collaborations that align advanced preservation technology with clinical and operational expertise. This collaboration brings together BMI OrganBank's system-level approach to organ preservation with DSS's expanding portfolio of specialized staffing services to directly support donor hospitals, organ procurement organizations (OPOs), and transplant centers nationwide.

Formerly known as Donor Staff Support, Dedicated Staffing Solutions recently completed a rebrand that reflects the evolution of its mission and the growing needs of the donation and transplant community. While the name has changed, DSS's purpose remains the same: supporting every donor, every family, and every gift with the highest standard of care.

"Organ donation and transplantation is a complex, time-sensitive ecosystem that depends on highly trained people at every step," said Josh Angel, Founder and CEO of Dedicated Staffing Solutions. "We are excited to work with BMI OrganBank to help ensure that their advanced preservation technology is paired with the expert personnel required to support confident, patient-centered decisions."

BMI OrganBank is advancing next-generation organ preservation systems intended to extend viable preservation time and deliver real-time physiological data during transport—enabling transplant teams to make faster, more confident decisions under pressure. Through this partnership, the company seeks to strengthen the clinical and operational support for these decisions across the transplant workflow.

"Technology alone cannot address the challenges facing the transplant system," said Carrie DiMarzio, CEO and Co-Founder of BMI OrganBank. "It requires coordinated expertise, disciplined execution, and trusted partners focused on patients across the entire journey of an organ. DSS brings deep experience, scale, and a shared commitment to the patient that complements our mission to modernize organ preservation and assessment."

The announcement follows a period of significant growth for DSS, which marked 2025 as its highest-volume year to date, and expects continued expansion in 2026. The partnership reflects a shared belief that as the demands on the donation and transplant system increase, so must the sophistication and integration of the solutions that support it.

Together, BMI OrganBank and Dedicated Staffing Solutions plan to develop integrated solutions that align preservation innovation, staffing expertise, and operational workflows to better support donor families, clinical teams, and transplant recipients.

About BMI OrganBank

BMI OrganBank is a medtech company developing advanced organ preservation and assessment systems designed to address time, data, and confidence limitations in transplantation. By enabling physiologic preservation and real-time insights, BMI OrganBank aims to improve organ utilization and outcomes across the transplant ecosystem. BMI OrganBank's organ preservation and assessment systems are investigational and are not yet approved for clinical use.

About Dedicated Staffing Solutions

Dedicated Staffing Solutions (DSS), formerly Donor Staff Support, provides comprehensive staffing and personnel support across the organ donation and transplantation landscape, with specialized expertise spanning donor referral intake, family services, donor management, procurement, logistics, and transplant operations.

