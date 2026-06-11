BMI Shareholder Alert: Badger Meter, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Badger Meter's AMI Transition and Short-Cycle Municipal Ordering Practices

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased BMI securities between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Badger Meter shares lost $36.75 per share, a decline exceeding 24%, on April 17, 2026, after the company disclosed that total sales fell 9% year-over-year and utility water revenue dropped 10%. Investors have until August 3, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How a Water Meter Company Allegedly Disguised Depleted Demand as Growth

A water measurement company cannot sustain reported growth rates when its near-term order pipeline is thinning. The complaint contends that Badger Meter's transition from traditional mechanical meters into advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) solutions created two distinct revenue channels: "short-cycle" municipal replacement orders that convert to revenue quickly, and "long-cycle" AMI deployment projects spanning multiple years. The filing states that management exploited this dual structure to mask deteriorating short-cycle demand behind the long-cycle backlog, presenting a picture of broad-based, durable growth to investors.

Alleged Short-Cycle Ordering Manipulation by the Numbers

The action claims that the operational reality diverged sharply from management's public narrative:

Short-cycle municipal ordering softness produced approximately $15 million to $20 million in lower revenue versus internal expectations for 1Q 2026

Utility water sales declined 10% year-over-year in 1Q 2026 after a 6% sequential decline in 4Q 2025

Operating profit margins contracted from 22.2% to 17.4% in a single year, a 480 basis-point collapse

Diluted EPS fell from $1.30 to $0.93, a 28% year-over-year decline

Total sales of $202.3 million in 1Q 2026 trailed the prior year's $222.2 million by $19.9 million

The AMI Project Timing Shield

As detailed in the action, when 2Q 2025 results disappointed, the company attributed the shortfall to AMI projects wrapping up and delays in new project starts. This framing, the complaint alleges, functioned as a shield: by pointing to the lumpy, project-driven nature of AMI deployments, the company deflected attention from the more fundamental problem of weakening short-cycle municipal demand. The lawsuit chronicles that this "project pacing" explanation was repeated through 4Q 2025, even as sequential utility water revenue continued to erode.

Only in April 2026 did management acknowledge that short-cycle variability "has always existed" but had been "less visible" due to backlog conditions, the complaint asserts.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the sustainability of Badger Meter's revenue channels and the true health of its short-cycle municipal ordering pipeline." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Start your claim now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BMI Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BMI investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BMI stock or securities between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BMI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Badger Meter made materially false or misleading statements regarding the durability of customer demand, the drivers of record financial results, and the absence of order pull-forward activity during the class period. When the true state of short-cycle demand was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do BMI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BMI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com