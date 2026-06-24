BMI Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Badger Meter, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries Holding Badger Meter: Alleged Order Pull-Forward Scheme May Have Inflated Portfolio Valuations by Up to $129 Per Share

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) during the period from April 18, 2024 through April 16, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

BMI shares traded as high as $245.22 during the Class Period before falling to $115.54 following a series of corrective disclosures, representing a peak-to-trough decline exceeding $129 per share. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 3, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Fiduciaries overseeing portfolios that included BMI stock face distinct obligations when securities fraud allegations emerge against a portfolio company. A class action contends that Badger Meter and certain officers made materially misleading statements about the sustainability of the Company's financial results, attributing record revenues to durable demand when results were allegedly inflated by pulling forward customer orders from future periods.

For pension funds, endowments, and asset managers, the question is not merely whether a loss occurred but whether fiduciary obligations require affirmative evaluation of recovery options, including lead plaintiff appointment.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Institutional holders should consider the following when assessing their obligations:

ERISA-governed plans that held BMI during the Class Period may have a duty to investigate and pursue available legal remedies to recover plan assets

Institutions with the largest documented losses are best positioned for lead plaintiff appointment, which provides direct oversight of litigation strategy and settlement terms

Lead plaintiff appointment carries no additional financial cost; securities class actions proceed on a contingency basis with court-approved fees

Failing to evaluate lead plaintiff status when losses are substantial may itself raise questions about fiduciary diligence

The PSLRA favors institutional lead plaintiffs, and courts routinely appoint pension funds and asset managers to this role

Multiple corrective disclosures over a nine-month span created distinct loss tranches that institutional holders should map against their specific trading windows

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit chronicles three separate stock declines tied to corrective disclosures: a 16.5% drop in July 2025, an 11% drop in January 2026, and a 24%-plus drop in April 2026. Each disclosure peeled back a layer of allegedly concealed information about weakening short-cycle municipal ordering and the depletion of revenue pulled forward from future quarters. The complaint asserts that management attributed results to "ongoing favorable industry fundamentals" and "secular growth drivers" while internal order trends were deteriorating.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation ensures rigorous oversight of litigation on behalf of all class members, and the PSLRA framework is designed to empower investors with the largest stakes to guide that process." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The action alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5. The complaint contends that Badger Meter's reported growth was not reflective of genuine demand strength but was instead artificially sustained by order pull-forward practices that masked deteriorating near-term trends. When the true condition of demand was revealed across three quarterly reports, shareholders absorbed cumulative per-share losses exceeding $95 from corrective disclosure events alone.

Institutional investors who acquired BMI securities during the Class Period are encouraged to evaluate their recovery options before the August 3, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by August 3, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BMI Lawsuit

Q: How much did BMI stock drop? A: Shares fell more than 24%, a decline of $36.75 per share, after Badger Meter disclosed that total sales were 9% lower year-over-year and that softer short-cycle municipal customer ordering contributed to the shortfall. Across all three corrective disclosures, cumulative declines exceeded $95 per share.

Q: Who is eligible to join the BMI investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BMI stock or securities between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before August 3, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my BMI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP