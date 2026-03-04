BMNT, OpenTeams Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI Adoption in Government

Partnership delivers working AI capability against validated government needs in days, not months

PALO ALTO, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMNT, a government innovation company; and OpenTeams, the engineering force behind the world's most widely used AI and data science infrastructure, including NumPy, SciPy, and PyTorch, today announce a strategic partnership to help government teams move from AI interest to deployed capability. Together they offer a problem-centric delivery model that produces customized, mission-ready applications against validated needs.

While the market is flooded with long-term AI promises, this partnership focuses on immediate momentum. By combining BMNT's Problem Curation methodology with OpenTeams' elite engineering talent, including lead contributors to PyTorch, NumPy, and SciPy, the joint offering enables organizations to gain functional applications against real, mission-critical problems in days, not months or years.

The Problem-Centric Approach

Most AI initiatives fail because they start with technology, not the job that needs doing. BMNT runs a battle-tested discovery and validation process to define the specific user friction and success criteria before development begins. This ensures OpenTeams' engineering power is directed at challenges that generate immediate ROI.

Breaking the Cycle of Vendor Lock-in

Unlike competitors that layer proprietary interfaces on top of open-source software, BMNT and OpenTeams provide AI sovereignty by default:

Ownership: Customers retain all data, IP, workflows, and applications.

Customers retain all data, IP, workflows, and applications. Security & Transparency: Full visibility into every line of code, every model, and every dependency.

Full visibility into every line of code, every model, and every dependency. Cost Efficiency: Pay for delivered capability, not perpetual per-user licensing or model inference fees.

"The government and enterprise markets are tired of buying shelfware and pilots that result in slide decks," said Brian Miller, President at BMNT. "With OpenTeams, we're bringing in the people who wrote the libraries that Google and Meta rely on, so we can build real AI momentum for government customers."

The Speed Advantage

The partnership can quickly establish a first working increment by using Nebari to integrate data and tools across environments — enabling rapid prototyping and production-ready capability within a single design sprint.

"We act as a force multiplier," said Ian Newell, Vice President for Government at OpenTeams. "BMNT identifies the highest-value problems. We apply the same engineering that built the foundations of modern AI to solve them, targeting high-friction government workflows where working software replaces months of procurement with immediate, measurable impact."

Availability

Immediate availability: a week-long intensive that moves from discovery to production-ready capability in a single sprint.

About BMNT

BMNT has worked with nearly every innovation platform and research lab in the DOW, helping to rapidly solve the toughest problems using Silicon Valley methods and investor networks without the overhead of traditional services firms.

About OpenTeams

Founded by Travis Oliphant, creator of NumPy and co-creator of SciPy, OpenTeams delivers enterprise AI capability through Nebari with proven delivery for the Department of War, NASA, and the Intelligence Community. Contract vehicles include NASPO, OMNIA, Army ITES, and NASA SEWP.

