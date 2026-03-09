BMO and 1871 Open Applications for the Seventh Annual WMNfintech Program

Founders invited to apply for WMNfintech 2026 cohort by April 9 at: https://1871.com/membership/wmnfintech

CHICAGO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BMO and 1871 today announced that applications are now open for the seventh annual WMNfintech program, the award-winning accelerator designed to advance startups supporting the fintech ecosystem and building solutions that support founders in financial services.

Since first launching in 2020, WMNfintech has grown into North America's largest network of its kind, helping entrepreneurs unlock resources, strengthen go-to-market strategies, and build meaningful industry connections.

"BMO continues to invest in innovation that drives real financial progress for our clients," said Andrew Harrison, Head of Emerging Partnerships and the Digital Innovation Fund at BMO. "As we strive to build the most powerful ecosystem for a founder, the WMNfintech community expands in both impact and reach. We're excited to welcome the 2026 cohort that will shape the future of financial services."

Five startups will be selected to participate in this year's cohort, gaining access to a curated suite of resources to help them to grow their businesses and bring new technologies and products to market, including:

One-on-one guidance from BMO subject-matter experts across key business functions

Access to 1871's programs, resources, and community uniquely designed for growing a vibrant tech startup

National programming with industry leaders, regulators, and banking partners to help develop a structured yet flexible roadmap that charts important milestones and puts you in control of your growth

Targeted networking opportunities positioning founders to meet future clients, investors, and mentors to get hands on experience and education on selling to financial institutions including exclusive events in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Calgary, and other emerging fintech hubs

hubs Opportunities for feedback, strategic introductions, and ongoing alumni-community engagement and networking

The 2026 program runs from June through October and includes four immersive weeks across North America, continuing the flexible experience introduced in previous years.

Since 2020, participating startups have collectively created more than 220 jobs and raised over $51 million in capital – a milestone demonstrating the program's sustained impact and the strength of its alumni network.

"The future of financial services will be built by founders who deeply understand the evolving needs of women and underserved markets," said Betsy Ziegler, CEO of 1871. "In its seventh year, WMNfintech represents more than an accelerator — it's a North American platform connecting bold entrepreneurs to capital, customers, regulators, and real decision-makers inside financial institutions. Together with BMO, we're helping founders move from vision to velocity."

To apply for the WMNfintech 2026 cohort by April 9, 2026, or to learn more about eligibility and program details, visit: https://1871.com/membership/wmnfintech .

About BMO Financial Group:

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

About 1871:

1871, a nonprofit global innovation hub, exists to inspire, equip, and support early-stage, growth-stage, late-stage, and corporate innovators in building extraordinary businesses. 1871 is home to approximately 500 early-stage startups, 250 growth and late-stage companies, and 60 corporates, and is supported by an entire community focused on accelerating their growth and creating jobs in the Chicagoland area. The member experience includes virtual and in-person access to workshops, events, mentorship, and more. The nonprofit organization has 350 mentors available to its members, alongside access to more than 200 partner corporations, universities, education programs, accelerators, venture funds, and others. Since its inception in 2012, more than 2,100+ alum companies are still active, have created over 18,700 jobs, and have raised more than $6.2 billion in follow-on capital.

