Uncorking soon: 2026 BMO Wine Market Report

Third annual report brings enhanced focus to U.S. wine industry and evolving market conditions

BMO expands its Wine Partnership with the addition of Baker Tilly, strengthening market expertise and insights

CHICAGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Commercial Bank, a leading lending partner to North American wineries, today announced the upcoming release of its third annual BMO Wine Market Report, set to publish in spring 2026. This year's report brings enhanced focus to the industry as it undergoes rapid transformation, providing exclusive analysis of the U.S. wine market to provide deeper, more targeted insights for producers, distributors, and industry stakeholders.

The 2026 edition also marks the expansion of BMO's Wine Partnership through the addition of Baker Tilly, one of the wine industry's leading professional services firms, joining existing partners WineBusiness Analytics and bw166. Together, the partnership delivers comprehensive, data-driven intelligence during a period of significant demographic, economic, and operational change.

"We're excited to deliver the BMO Wine Market Report in 2026, which has become an important resource for wineries navigating a complex and fast-evolving market," said Adam Beak, Managing Director and Head of Wine & Spirits, BMO. "This year, our focus on the U.S. market allows us to go deeper into the trends driving change, now with the addition of Baker Tilly, strengthening our collective ability to provide meaningful, actionable insights for clients across the value chain."

Key focus areas for the 2026 Wine Market Report will include:

Market conditions, inventory rebalancing, and supply chain

Route to market evolution

Shifts in consumer demographics and buying behavior

Portfolio evaluation and rationalization

Future growth opportunities

To learn more about BMO's Wine and Spirits Group, click here.

About BMO's Wine & Spirits Group

BMO's Napa, California-based Wine & Spirits Group has served the industry for decades. That's why our dedicated team understands the factors that impact the entire ecosystem, from wineries, vineyards and distilleries to key support industries such as distributors, cork and capsule producers, barrel coopers, and harvesting equipment manufacturers. We know how industry and economic dynamics such as consolidation, commodity price fluctuations and changing consumer tastes can affect your business, and our seasoned professionals can offer guidance you need to help you navigate industry cycles. You'll get the full scope of our capabilities, from managing your cash flow to acquiring real estate or executing an expansion. And with the experts of BMO Capital Markets integrated into our services, we provide financing for mergers and acquisitions. BMO Commercial Bank also serves the needs of the entire food and beverage continuum, including beverage processors, suppliers and manufacturers.

About Baker Tilly

Baker Tilly's Wine Practice brings decades of experience advising wineries, vineyards, and wine businesses across the value chain. Building on the legacy of the Moss Adams wine practice, Baker Tilly provides integrated tax, assurance, and advisory services tailored to the unique financial, operational, and regulatory challenges of the wine industry. The firm works closely with owners and operators to support growth, succession planning, transaction readiness, and long-term sustainability—combining deep industry knowledge with national resources and global capabilities.

About bw166

BW166 LLC provides advisory services and data intelligence to the beverage alcohol industry. The company is also a partner in the Gomberg Fredrikson Report. The Gomberg Fredrikson report has been reporting on the US Wine Market since 1948. BW166 also produces the Total Beverage Alcohol Report that provides data across Beer, Wine, and Spirits. Both reports use government tax paid data for volume reporting which is the most complete view of the US market. In addition, the company uses data from other government entities such as the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Census Department to add macro information on economics and demographics regarding the Beverage Alcohol Market.

About WineBusiness Analytics

WineBusiness Analytics maintains the wine industry's most accurate databases and provides data-driven analysis, data, insights and reports to help clients grow and manage their businesses. In addition to databases, the analytics group also publishes the monthly Wine Analytics Report. WineBusiness Analytics is part of the WineBusiness company that publishes the leading B2B magazine for the wine industry, Wine Business Monthly, maintains the industry's No. 1 jobs board at winejobs.com, is the leading source of daily wine news at winebusiness.com and hosts several conferences and tradeshows.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO US