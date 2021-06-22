BMO Capital Markets Focused on Expanding Healthcare Franchise

Hires Evan Seigerman to cover biotech and pharma as part of plans to deepen expertise and help drive growth

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets, the investment & corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO) (TSX: BMO), today announced that it has hired Evan Seigerman as a Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst covering the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Mr. Seigerman's hire is a key part of BMO's ongoing strategy to build out its healthcare franchise to meet the needs of clients. BMO continues to deepen its expertise and expand services in healthcare across the enterprise -- including Capital Markets, Business and Commercial Banking and Wealth -- where it has deep ties with clients from service providers to biotech innovators, and offers dedicated banking services to help healthcare professionals grow their businesses and manage their finances.

Mr. Seigerman will be based in New York and report to Bert Powell, Global Director of Equity Research. He will drive the expansion of BMO's healthcare research franchise, which currently consists of four analysts – including Mr. Seigerman – as well as:

Gary Nachman , who covers BioPharma/Biotechnology;

, who covers BioPharma/Biotechnology; Matthew Luchini , who covers Biotechnology; and,

, who covers Biotechnology; and, Matt Borsch, CFA, who covers Managed Care/Providers.

"Evan brings a deep understanding of the biotech sector across market caps and therapeutic areas," said Mr. Powell. "In addition, he brings a client-centric focus with the vision to build a market-leading research franchise."

Mr. Seigerman has over a decade of experience, most recently at Credit Suisse in New York where he covered the U.S. biopharmaceuticals sector. He has worked at Barclays Capital and Deutsche Bank Securities, also in New York, and was selected by Business Insider as a 2021 "Rising Star" of equity research.

In addition to Mr. Seigerman, Trung Huynh is joining the BMO healthcare research team to support the firm's expansion and growth. Mr. Huynh has more than ten years of experience covering therapeutic and pharmaceutical companies, and most recently was with Credit Suisse in London. He holds degrees from Imperial College and Loughborough University.

About BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American-based financial services provider offering equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, merger and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, market risk management, debt and equity research and institutional sales and trading. BMO Capital Markets has approximately 2,600 professionals in 33 locations around the world, including 18 offices in North America.

BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE, TSX: BMO), one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America with US$760 billion total assets and nearly 43,000 employees as of January 31, 2021.

