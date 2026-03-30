BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program Now Accepting 2026 Applications

15 grants of $10,000 each will be awarded to U.S. small businesses

Applications open April 2-23, 2026

Since 2021, the program has provided 46 U.S. businesses with $460,000 in funding

CHICAGO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BMO, in collaboration with Deloitte, has announced the 2026 launch of its BMO Celebrating Women grant program, an initiative dedicated to helping U.S. small businesses make real financial progress to support stronger communities.

Inspired by our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO invites U.S. small business owners to apply for one of the program's 15 grants by sharing their business growth plans and how the business supports the advancement of women. Each grant recipient will be awarded $10,000, receive support from a BMO business advisor, and have access to additional resources to support the financial progress of their business. This includes BMO workshops, seminars and events, membership in business support organizations and advisory boards. For additional information on the program and how to apply, please click here.

The goal of the program this year is to recognize 15 small businesses across BMO's footprint in the U.S. and support their growth. Since launching in the U.S. in 2021, the program has provided 46 businesses with $460,000 in grant funding.

"At BMO, we believe strong communities are built upon thriving small businesses with innovative plans for growth." said Carolyn Booth, Head of U.S. Personal & Business Banking, BMO. "The BMO Celebrating Women grant program aims to help these entrepreneurs with the capital, resources and support to build their base of success both now and in the future."

Applications are open from April 2 to April 23, 2026, and will be available here: BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program – U.S. Applicants will need to meet the eligibility criteria of the program.

To learn more about the BMO Celebrating Women grant program criteria, visit:

www.bmo.com/grantprogram.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO US