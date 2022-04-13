BMO Confirms Election of Board of Directors

BMO Financial Group

Apr 13, 2022, 16:23 ET

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

At the meeting, all the director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated March 1, 2022 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Janice M. Babiak

287,848,007

96.98%

8,952,422

3.02%

Sophie Brochu

292,174,782

98.44%

4,625,647

1.56%

Craig W. Broderick

293,034,095

98.73%

3,766,335

1.27%

George A. Cope

283,611,797

95.56%

13,188,633

4.44%

Stephen Dent

295,875,020

99.69%

925,410

0.31%

Christine A. Edwards

292,082,450

98.41%

4,717,979

1.59%

Martin S. Eichenbaum

294,524,215

99.23%

2,276,216

0.77%

David Harquail

294,774,151

99.32%

2,026,278

0.68%

Linda S. Huber

294,689,679

99.29%

2,110,749

0.71%

Eric R. La Flèche

294,221,493

99.13%

2,578,938

0.87%

Lorraine Mitchelmore

292,356,778

98.50%

4,443,651

1.50%

Madhu Ranganathan

292,056,462

98.40%

4,743,967

1.60%

Darryl White

294,781,159

99.32%

2,019,272

0.68%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.  

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

