BMO Decreases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 6.75 Percent

Dec 10, 2025, 15:51 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced that it is decreasing its US$ prime lending rate from 7.00 percent to 6.75 percent, effective December 11, 2025.

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of October 31, 2025. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

