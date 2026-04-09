BMO Establishes Institute for Applied Artificial Intelligence & Quantum

The BMO Institute for Applied Artificial Intelligence & Quantum builds on BMO's decades-long use of AI while advancing its Quantum ambitions to enhance client experiences, increase productivity and efficiency.

Dr. Kristin Milchanowski appointed to expanded role of Chief AI & Quantum Officer and Founding Director of the Institute.

TORONTO, CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced the establishment of the BMO Institute for Applied Artificial Intelligence & Quantum, a new enterprise‑wide Centre of Excellence focused on the responsible innovation, application and governance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the development of Quantum capabilities.

BMO's Institute brings together expertise from across science, policy, ethics and commercialization to build on BMO's decades-long use of AI while advancing its Quantum ambitions to enhance client experiences, increase productivity and efficiency, and support long‑term growth, while maintaining strong governance and trust.

"BMO is committed to building AI and Quantum capabilities that are innovative, trusted and centred on our clients," said Steve Tennyson, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, BMO. "AI is accelerating how we build, modernize, and innovate across the bank and the Institute will strengthen our ability to turn leading edge technologies into meaningful value for BMO clients, while maintaining the discipline required to manage risk, operate at scale and support responsible adoption across global banking."

Effective April 6, Dr. Kristin Milchanowski has been appointed BMO's Chief AI & Quantum Officer and will be the Founding Director of the BMO Institute for Applied Artificial Intelligence & Quantum. In this expanded role, she will continue to advance BMO's AI and Quantum capabilities, serve as a thought leader, and ensure strong, responsible governance across the enterprise.

"BMO has been applying AI across the bank for decades to personalize client experiences, augment our teams and automate our business. These capabilities continue to evolve rapidly, alongside the emergence of Quantum technologies, creating both extraordinary opportunity and significant responsibility," said Dr. Kristin Milchanowski, Chief AI & Quantum Officer, BMO. "The BMO Institute for Applied Artificial Intelligence & Quantum will help further embed a mature, enterprise-wide AI agenda, while advancing our Quantum strategy across the Bank and beyond, while keeping us accountable and agile in this era of exponential change."

With establishing the Institute, BMO is building on its significant investments in AI and other advanced technologies. Most recently, BMO became the first Canadian bank to join the IBM Quantum Network, extending its technology leadership in North America. BMO has also been recognized by Evident AI as one of the world's top 10 banks for AI innovation, received the Commercial Banking Impact Award for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics from Datos Insights, and was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group