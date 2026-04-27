BMO Expands Digital Banking Platform for Small and Midsized U.S. Businesses

Online Banking for Business (OLBB) provides essential banking tools to simplify payments, cash ‑ flow visibility, and user management

Platform is tailored to how owners and growing teams manage everyday banking

National rollout builds on successful Canadian launch and U.S. limited release

CHICAGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced the national U.S. rollout of a simplified Online Banking for Business (OLBB) experience designed specifically for small and midsized enterprises (SMEs) and Emerging Middle Market (EMM) clients. Previously available through a limited release, the new platform is now accessible to SME and EMM clients, providing an easier-to-use online banking experience built for everyday business needs.

Key benefits include:

Purpose-built digital banking for small and midsize enterprises and Emerging Middle Market clients without full commercial complexity

Simplified payments and clearer cash‑flow visibility to support day-to-day operations

Straightforward user setup and controls designed for growing teams

While most U.S. banks focus digital solutions on retail consumers or large commercial enterprises, many SMEs lack a platform tailored to how owners and growing teams manage their everyday banking. BMO's new offering fills this gap with intuitive navigation, commonly used payment options and simplified user management. Clients who need advanced functionality or more complex treasury capabilities continue to be supported through BMO's standard OLBB platform.

"Small and midsized businesses have long been underserved by traditional commercial banking solutions," said Derek Vernon, Head, North American Treasury and Payment Solutions at BMO. "This new streamlined, intuitive experience that helps business owners quickly see their cash flow, complete everyday payments and keep their day-to-day workflow moving as their businesses grow."

The national rollout builds on strong momentum from BMO's successful Canadian launch in 2024—which won a Red Dot Award for its design concept in the Interaction, UI and User Experience category—and a limited U.S. release in fall 2025. Early adopter feedback and AI-powered tools and insights helped shape the platform and its focus on simplicity, quicker task completion and ease of multitasking compared with traditional commercial banking solutions.

"We heard clearly from our clients: they want a modern, efficient digital platform that reduces friction and helps them move faster and free up time and resources to focus on growing their business," said Jeff De Rosa, Head, U.S. Emerging Middle Market, BMO Commercial Bank. "This new platform reflects that feedback and our commitment to evolving alongside our clients' needs and the way they are working today."

The new platform is available through BMO's BusinessWorks U.S. pricing bundle, a turnkey banking solution that is designed with simplification and ease of understanding for SMEs, Emerging Middle Market, and business banking clients.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO US