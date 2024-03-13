BMO Hosts First Obesity Summit on Future of Obesity Care Market

Healthcare industry experts and leaders will convene at inaugural BMO Obesity Summit to examine outlook and trends in obesity treatment

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BMO will host its first Obesity Summit on March 20, 2024 in New York City. The conference will target buy-side investors who want to hear from leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies developing medical weight-management therapeutics and stakeholders across the continuum of care and delivery. Topics straight from the headlines will be discussed via panels and presentations, including:

A panel on the emerging therapeutic landscape

The Patient's Voice: a conversation with patients on GLP-1+ therapy

Obesity 101 with Intellihealth, featuring Dr Katherine Saunders

Care delivery featuring Beth Israel Lahey Health, Weight Watchers, and Intellihealth

A key opinion leader's insights on metabolic research, featuring Weill Cornell Medical College's Dr Louis J. Aronne

A payors panel addressing coverage and access, featuring Prime Therapeutics

"Important conversations need to happen around the development and delivery of obesity care," said Evan Seigerman, Senior Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals Analyst, BMO. "This summit is about having those discussions and sharing ideas and solutions from thought leaders and experts who can move the dial to meet challenges to deliver care for patients with obesity and metabolic disease."

BMO analysts, including Evan Seigerman, will host discussions with leading life sciences companies, including:

Altimmune

Amgen

Capital Rx

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly & Co.

Novo Nordisk

Intellihealth

Prime Therapeutics

Scholar Rock

Structure Therapeutics

Terns Pharmaceuticals

Weight Watchers

